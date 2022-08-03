Largo drone camp teaches new skills
LARGO – More than two dozen people took to the skies the week of July 25 as part of the city of Largo’s Drone Camp, held at the Largo Community Center.
The program taught participants how to set up, program, and fly drones.
Sponsors the National Aviation Academy and Valley National Bank have provided the drones since the camp began.
PHCA Largo donates $10K to YMCA
LARGO – HCA Florida Largo Hospital has made a $10,000 contribution to the YMCA of the Suncoast. The donation will support initiatives to expand health equity and access to tools to improve personal and community health.
The contribution will be used for the YMCA’s programs for blood pressure self-monitoring and weight loss, as well as the Livestrong at the Y program.
The hospital’s support enables the YMCA to provide financial assistance to help ensure that no one is turned way who needs the support. This includes support for cancer survivors and other chronic diseases.
To submit announcements and press releases, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Submissions also may be faxed to 727-397-5900, dropped off at the office or mailed to Tampa Bay Newspapers, 9911 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, FL 33772. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.