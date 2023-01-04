Largo Feed Store & Museum
LARGO — Learn more about Largo’s history by visiting the Historic Largo Feed Store & Museum in Largo Central Park on Saturday. Jan. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Feed Store, which once used to serve the needs of cattle ranchers and produce growers, hosts a display of memorabilia from Largo's pioneer families carefully protected in handcrafted cases. It can be found in beautiful Largo Central Park at 295 Central Park Drive.
Free admission and free parking.
Holiday trees can be put at curb
LARGO — The city of Largo is bringing back free Treecycling during January. Largo Solid Waste will collect and recycle your tree right from your front yard.
Please remove all ornaments, tinsel, lights, and stands from the tree and place it by your curb on your regularly scheduled recycling day by 7 a.m. Trees must not be placed under power lines or within 3 feet of any other objects, including mailboxes, carts, storm drains, cars, or any other object. In order to be collected, trees should not be in bags, carts or any other object.
For apartments and condos, check with the property manager for disposal instructions. For questions, call Largo Solid Waste at 727-587-6760. To learn more about recycling initiatives in Largo, visit LargoRecycles.com.
Genealogists to talk on DNA basics
LARGO — The Pinellas Genealogy Society will host a virtual class, DNA Basics III, Thursday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m.
By looking at DNA test results through the lens of one of the most popular testing companies, class participants will be able to apply what they have learned in Basics I & II to their understanding of their own test results at Ancestry.com. This class reviews the tools and resources available through Ancestry DNA.
While Basics I & II are recommended, they are not required prior to taking this class.
The DNA Basics class is conducted on the first Thursday of every month.
To register, visit https://pinellasgenealogysociety.com/calendar/.
All classes at the Largo Public Library are free and open to the public.
American heraldry seminar set
LARGO — A virtual seminar on “Fantastic Beasts in American Heraldry” will be presented by the Pinellas Genealogy Society Saturday, Jan. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In this session, discover unique American coats of arms and crests which feature dragons, griffons and other fantastical creatures throughout American history. Heraldry can become "the genealogist's most colorful tool" even when it's in black and white!
To register, visit https://pinellasgenealogysociety.com/calendar/.
All classes at the Largo Public Library are free and open to the public.
Senior resiliency seminar set for caregivers
LARGO — A Senior Resiliency Seminar will be presented Thursday, Jan. 5, by the Largo Police Department in partnership with Connecting Caregivers Radio.
The seminar, which is free, will take place at the Largo Community Center, 400 Keene Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will feature caregiver resources and tips for both caregivers and seniors.
Free breakfast and lunch will be provided.
Individuals interested in attending the seminar can pre-register by calling the Largo Community Center at 727-518-3131.
For transportation or to register a loved one for Neighborly Adult Day Respite Care during the event, call 727-593-1253.
For more information about local services for seniors and caregivers, visit Largo.com/SeniorServices.
County, city join to build affordable homes
Pinellas County government and the city of Largo are celebrating the start of construction on a 96-unit, high-quality apartment community in Largo that will provide affordable housing for individuals and families.
Seminole Square Apartments, 2005 Seminole Blvd., Largo, is the latest public-private partnership supported by partners in the Advantage Pinellas Housing Compact, an agreement by local governments to create lasting solutions for countywide housing.
When completed in early 2024, Seminole Square will offer 1- and 2-bedroom apartments for individuals and families with incomes ranging from 30 to 80 percent of the area’s median income (or $17,300 to $46,000 annual income for an individual). Income limits vary based on the size of the household.
The apartment community’s location on Seminole Boulevard will give residents easy access to transportation, grocery stores, shopping and other amenities.
Pinellas County, the city of Largo and the St. Petersburg Housing Authority are primary partners with Florida-based developer Archway Partners in the housing development. The project is made possible through a combination of federal, state and local funds, including $5.56 million from the County’s Penny for Pinellas housing fund as well as housing tax credits and bonds issued by the Pinellas County Housing Finance Authority, which will be purchased by Bank OZK to provide a construction loan.
To submit announcements and press releases, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.