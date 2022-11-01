LARGO — There’s always two sides to every story, every argument and every coin, and the critical referendum item Largo voters will see on the Election Day ballot Tuesday, Nov. 8, is no different.
The "Vote Yes on 2" effort features supporters of local developer Les Porter’s proposal to build The Preserve, a multipurpose sports complex featuring a 170,000-square-foot rec center, indoor and outdoor pickleball, volleyball and basketball courts and a 10-acre lagoon, among other amenities. It would sit on 87 acres of vacant land off East Bay Drive and Highland Avenue near the Central Park Nature Preserve. The group in support of giving the city authority to sell the land to Porter includes Largo Mayor Woody Brown and Pinellas County Commissioner Kathleen Peters.
Those in the "Vote No on 2" camp consists mainly of a small but determined group of residents who reside in the town home and mobile home developments that line the southeast end of Highland and Eighth Avenue Southeast. That area is expected to be most affected by the project, with Largo City Commissioner Michael Smith and prominent local businessman George Feaster also vocal in their opposition to the idea of turning a former landfill and the old home of the Bay Area Renaissance Festival into a bustling athletic complex.
With Election Day less than a week away, representatives on both sides of Question 2 have been making the rounds to help spread the word about their cause, attending public and private meetings and events with dozens of residents and officials to help better inform voters on the issue.
On Oct. 28, Porter and fellow Preserve supporters attended the Trunk or Treat event at Largo City Hall, while a few blocks away, Megan Jetter, the unofficial leader of the Stop the Preserve campaign, and four friends waved signs at passing motorists from the intersection of Missouri Avenue and East Bay Drive. As the campaign came down the home stretch, each side spoke to Tampa Bay Newspapers about the battle over The Preserve.
Backers promote economic impact
Porter, the owner of Porter Development LLC, has heard all the pro and con arguments that invariably surround proposed new developments throughout his 20-year career.
As head of a company that specializes in developing and redeveloping shopping plazas, he’s used to facing opposition, noting it’s an inescapable aspect of doing the job here in densely populated Pinellas County. But Porter admitted he’s perplexed by the pushback over The Preserve, considering the fact he’s agreed to assume all the responsibility of bringing the site up to DEP standards, create 100-plus-foot buffers all around the property, and promised no Largo taxpayer dollars will be used to develop or maintain the property, among other stipulations.
“I’ve been a developer for 20 years in Pinellas County, and there’s always pushback,” Porter said on a Friday morning in late October from his unofficial headquarters at Southie Coffee on Missouri Avenue. “However, with this project, on a landfill that’s not being used, and with the economic benefit that can help the community, and I’m taking all the liability and risk off the city, it’s frustrating to hear people say I’m ruining the environment.”
Porter contends the property is “a municipal landfill that’s been unregulated since 1981, so they don’t know what’s there, and I’m taking on the responsibility of finding out. I don’t know if the land is usable, and I’m spending a lot of money just to get to the ballot box. Hopefully if we’re successful on Nov. 8, that’s when the heavy lifting starts.”
In response to complaints about the loss of greenspace, Porter noted the property could not be developed as a park due to the potential environmental hazards. “For the people concerned, I’d like to clean up the wetlands and put in boardwalks and make it an extension of the nature preserve, free for the public to use,” he said.
In addition to the economic impact the project is expected to generate — reportedly $75 million for the city in the first five years — The Preserve’s 170,000-square-foot active rec center could serve as a stepdown, or transitional, emergency shelter during hurricanes and other emergencies.
“After what we just experienced with Hurricane Ian, it’s clear there’s a need for those types of facilities here,” he said.
Porter stressed the referendum could be the beginning of a long process should the vote go his way. “We’ve got five years to go if this gets approved,” he said, noting the project would be subjected to multiple public meetings and approval processes. “But this project is going to be so impactful for the city and the county. I’m glad it’s going to referendum, and everything is coming out and the whole city can decide, because I feel it can be such a fantastic project that offers so many benefits at so many levels. There’s so much potential for that site and I see that potential, where other people see inconvenience.”
When asked what he would do if the voters don’t support his proposal, Porter, a Louisiana native who’s lived in the Tampa Bay area for 30-plus years, said he’d “start looking for another location, ideally in Pinellas County, but I might have to shift to Hillsborough (County). But we haven’t crossed that bridge yet. We’re only a few days away (from Election Day), so we’ll have to wait and see how it all plays out.”
Opponents cite traffic, environment
Dozens of cars came precariously close to Megan Jetter while she held a homemade neon-green sign on the southeast corner of Missouri Avenue and East Bay Drive on Friday evening, many more than during a previous sign-waving campaign held earlier in the week.
“There was hardly any traffic last time,” Jetter said as motorists waved, honked, and flashed thumbs-up, and down, signs. “But tonight, it’s busy,” said Jetter, who lives in the New Haven condo complex on Highland Avenue. Neighbors also braved the rush-hour traffic to help spread the word to Vote No on 2, a grass roots campaign she helped spearhead several months ago when she first heard about The Preserve.
“It’s literally in my backyard, and when I heard about it my first thought was, “Hell no!” said Jetter, a social worker who also performs in the local Eight O’ Clock Theatre troupe. “I have a lot of elderly and disabled neighbors, and this is going to affect them, so my thought was if I don’t do anything it’s not going to get done, and this was too big of an issue to ignore. Being complacent was not OK.”
Jetter and the other opponents, including Jill Shafer, who started a petition to help promote the cause, have mainly decried the project’s environmental impact as well as traffic and other concerns. “We’ve definitely focused on the environmental aspect of the project,” Jetter said. “I’ve learned so much about the property, that there’s protected birds and other endangered species in there.”
Jetter added she believes “something is not right” with the project and believes “there are too many unanswered questions to even put this on the ballot.” That includes how the complex, which is expected to feature 40 pickleball courts, eight basketball courts, 16 volleyball courts, and a climbing course, would cater to everyone in the community.
“They’re saying it’s going to keep kids off the streets, but how will you do that unless its free for underprivileged youth to use?” she asked. Jetter also said Porter acknowledged in an interview that the project would affect the wildlife, but they weren’t sure how, noting, “I don’t know how the city is going to allow him to connect the Nature Preserve to a development that has so many unanswered questions.”
She said the six-month-long campaign, her first foray into spearheading such a cause, has “been very daunting, I’m not going to lie,” as she’s met with dozens of residents and officials, developers and assorted consultants and experts to understand everything about the land. “It’s all very complex,” Jetter said. But despite operating on a shoestring budget and having a much smaller core group than the Porter Development side, she said she’s relying on a piece of advice an official with the Clearwater Audubon Society gave her to help her keep going.
“She said it might be a tough fight, but don’t ever let them tell you it can’t be done,” Jetter recalled. “So, after Nov. 8, I might need a day or two to recover, but if we were to lose, then I would probably continue to lead the charge because I’ve gone so far, and I don’t want to throw the towel in. There’s so many unanswered questions and so much opposition. I want to continue to hold the developers’ feet to the fire until we get answers.”