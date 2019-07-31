Below is a look at some events coming up around Largo in the coming weeks.
Family Fun Fishing
LARGO — The Kiwanis Club of Seminole Breakfast will partner with First Home Bank to sponsor the Family Fun Fishing event set for Saturday, Aug. 3, 8 to 11 a.m., at Taylor Park, 1100 SW Eighth Ave.
Prizes will be awarded for first fish caught, smallest fish caught and most fish caught as well as first, second and third largest fish caught. The event is free. Poles and bait will be provided for children age 14 and younger. Kids also may bring their own gear.
Donations are welcomed and used to help offset the cost of bait. For information, call Leah Hoffman at 727-873-7852.
Skyway Cat Club show
LARGO — The Skyway Cat Club of Tampa Bay will host The International Cat Association All-Breed Cat Show on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10-11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Minnreg Hall, 6340 126th Ave. N., Largo.
Cats will compete in 12 different rings both days. Judges will evaluate cats both days. The event will include feline education and welfare. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn about different breeds of cats and how to care for them.
The show will feature more than 25 breeds of cats. Vendors will have cat trees, cat beds, toys, unique gifts, and more cat-related items for sale. Cats and kittens will be available for adoption from local shelters. There will be a raffle and food will be available for purchase.
Parking is free. Admission is $7 for adults, $3 for children and free for children age 5 and younger.
Event organizers will be collecting items for a local spay and neuter clinic. Attendees are encouraged to donate items such as blankets, bleach, paper towels, printing paper, tall kitchen trash bags, cleaning supplies, office supplies, baby wipes and cat and dog crates. Those who bring canned or dry cat food to donate will receive a $1 discount on admission.
For information, visit www.skywaycatclub.com or call 727-289-1989.
Have coffee with the mayor
LARGO — Join Mayor Woody Brown for coffee and discussion the first Monday of each month from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Venus Restaurant Largo, 2441 W. Bay Drive.
Reservations are recommended. Call 727-587-6702.
Largo Central Park
Largo Central Park is at 101 Central Park Drive. Within the park are the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive; the Largo Feed Store, 295 Central Park Drive; and the Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. To contact the library, call 727-587-6715.
Ride the miniature trains
LARGO — Largo Central Railroad will be offering miniature train rides around Central Park on Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 3-4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rides are free, though donations are accepted.
Train rides can be accessed via the tan-roofed shelter at the east side of the park.
For more information, visit lcrailroad.com.
Garden seminar
LARGO — Learn what you can do to help native plants and animals during a free seminar titled Garden Upgrade: Diversity by Design on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 6:30 p.m., at the Largo Public Library.
The event, which is part of the city of Largo’s Sustainability Series, will feature techniques for incorporating more diversity in your garden.
This class is designed for adults and children older than 12. Register by visiting EventBrite.com.
Southwest Recreation Complex
Southwest Recreation Complex, which includes an aquatic complex, is at 13120 Vonn Road. Call 727-518-3125 for recreation or 727-518-3126 for the pool. Visit PlayLargo.com or LargoPools.com.
Community Garage Sale
LARGO — Southwest Recreation Complex will host its annual indoor communitywide garage sale Saturday, Aug. 17, from 8 a.m. to noon.
The sale, which is free to attend, features more than 65 tables of home goods, children’s toys, gently used clothing and more.
To have a table, the cost is $10 per table, with a limit of two tables per person.
Largo Community Center
The Largo Community Center is at 400 Alt. Keene Road. Visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
Largo Palooza Music Series
LARGO — The Largo Palooza Music Series will continue with a performance by contemporary/pop crossover vocal group Divonicci on Friday, Aug. 16, at 6:30 p.m., at the Community Center.
Activities, which include food trucks, cash bar and after party, begin at 5 p.m.
The cost is $15.
Upcoming performances include a performance by Idaho Swezey on Aug. 23.
McGough Nature Park
McGough Nature Park is at 11901 146th St. N. and includes the Narrows Environmental Education Center. Visit largoparks.com or call 727-518-3047.
Birds of prey show
LARGO — The Look Alive Bird Show will be each Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Narrows Environmental Education Center.
Attendees will get a glimpse at the world of Florida’s flighted hunters. The show details the adaptations that raptors use to exploit the natural world for their gain. The show includes owls, hawks, falcons and Sarge, the center’s own bald eagle and the star of the show.
The show is free.