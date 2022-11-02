New Horizons sets lunch date
LARGO — New Horizons for Widowed People and Friends will meet Saturday, Nov. 5, 1 p.m., at the west club house of the Imperial Palms rental apartments, 101 Imperial Palms Drive, Largo.
The event is the club’s annual potluck luncheon. Members and friends are asked to bring a dish to pass and their own silverware and drink. Lunch will be followed by a short business meeting and “party time” playing of various games.
Guests are welcome.
For information, call Anne Croce at 727-453-0212.
Library talk on choosing nursing home
LARGO — Attorney Alexa Scott of Beltz & Beltz PA will present a free seminar Monday, Nov. 7, 6-7 p.m. about choosing a nursing home or assisted living facility at the Largo Library.
Attendees will learn how to find licensing information for nursing homes and assisted living facilities; review Nursing Home Watchlists; and understand the admissions process at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Register at https://largo.evanced.info.
Speaker to talk on ‘Visiting the Beyond’
LARGO — Have you ever wondered what the inside of a real haunted house looks like? Curt Strutz will introduce the “Visiting the Beyond” haunted paranormal lecture series Tuesday, Nov. 8, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Largo Library.
The lecture series is a mix of history, photography, storytelling, and humor. Go on a journey like no other, as you tour through some of the nation's most haunted locations, including abandoned hospitals, schools, asylums, homes, and more.
Strutz has featured these lectures at hundreds of libraries and museums. He has been a past guest speaker at Troy Taylor's Haunted America Conference and was a keynote headline speaker for the Illinois Paranormal Conference.
Register at https://largo.evanced.info.