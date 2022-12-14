LARGO — Appointments to the city’s many advisory boards rarely, if ever, warrant discussion among city commissioners at public meetings.
Commissioners recruit and nominate citizens to serve on the boards and the appointments receive unanimous approval. In fact, the items are so commonplace that they are placed on the consent docket, which includes routine administrative matters, and the only mention of them is when the mayor thanks the citizens for volunteering.
That was not the case Dec. 6 when Commissioner Curtis Holmes nominated former Recreation, Parks, and Arts director Joan Byrne to the Finance Advisory Board.
Byrne was fired from her post in July 2021 after working for the city for the previous 22 years.
At that time, City Manager Henry Schubert said he had “lost confidence” in Byrne’s leadership.
Following her termination, Byrne had called on the commission to launch an investigation into her dismissal and what she called a culture of “crony management” in the administration. Her husband, Pat, has consistently spoken at commission meetings seeking answers and changes in city policies.
In February, he said city officials told her that Joan was not allowed to volunteer at the Community Center, adding that Schubert called her volunteerism “operationally untenable.”
For similar reasons, commissioners voted 4-3 on Dec. 6 not to allow her to serve on the city’s Finance Advisory Board.
“I just feel that this particular nomination, given the history of this person with the city of Largo, is not going to put anybody in a good situation,” Commissioner Jamie Robinson said, noting this is the first time in his 10 years on the board that he has objected to a nominee. “I think it’s going to put our staff members in an extremely awkward position. I imagine it would be awkward for the nominee as well.”
Commissioner Eric Gerard said he took no issue with Byrne, but that the move was bad policy.
“I have nothing against the nominee, nothing whatsoever. I’m looking at the principle of it,” he said. “And the principle is you do not appoint someone who was terminated from employment to an advisory board. You just don’t do it.”
Holmes, who was not on the commission when Byrne was fired, came to her defense and said he still hasn’t found out why she was terminated.
“She’s been gone for over a year. And this was a volunteer who stepped up to the plate and said she would be happy to serve on the Finance Advisory Board,” he said.
He added that she is a better fit than most who serve on the board.
“When it comes down to the Finance Advisory Board and the budget, she is probably the most qualified person to review the budget since Chris Johnson was on the Finance Advisory Board,” he said, referring to the recently elected commissioner who had served on the FAB.
Byrne responds
The debate over the appointment was not limited to current commissioners.
On Dec. 2, former Commissioner John Carroll emailed the commission to say her nomination was “inappropriate” and he was “dismayed” to see it on the agenda.
“In my opinion, a terminated employee has no place serving on an advisory board,” Carroll wrote. “Such an appointment would be detrimental to good order and discipline, and it would be disrespectful and insulting to staff and management. It also would be a step in the wrong direction from the goals and objectives we all worked so hard to establish.”
On Dec. 4, Byrne responded to Carroll’s message with an email of her own to the commissioners. She wrote that she still loves Largo and urges them to ignore “BBB” (baseless, backroom, backstabbing).
“The challenger (Carroll) alleges that the appointment ‘would be detrimental to good order and discipline,’” she wrote. “To remind anyone who might have forgotten, I was never disciplined. To the contrary, the city’s established disciplinary procedures were never applied, as they had been for others, routinely. I was offered an opportunity to resign. No offenses justifying my termination have ever been stated. My 22-year official record of exceptional performance remains unmarred.”
She challenged several of Carroll’s assertions, including the one that her appointment would go against the goals and objectives of the city.
“It is preposterous to presume that these goals and objectives are so fragile that one member on one advisory group could possibly affect these,” Byrne wrote. “It is insulting to assert that I would want to. Someone with a proven record of operationally creating, upholding and achieving those goals and objectives would seem to be an ideal candidate to further advance them.”
She added that volunteering confirms her “goodwill” and wrote that commissioners have a duty to put more “BBB” behind them.
Before deciding about Byrne, Johnson suggested postponing the vote until the commission can have a policy discussion on what should disqualify citizens from joining an advisory board.
Commissioners agreed the topic should be discussed, but Robinson still made a motion to disapprove her nomination. Gerard, Michael Smith and Donna Holck joined Robinson in voting against placing her on the board.
“Whatever policy we look at, it is bad policy to appoint someone who was terminated from the city for an advisory board for the city,” Gerard said.
Pinecrest purchase moves forward
Commissioners on Dec. 6 gave the city approval to purchase the Pinecrest Golf Course property for $605,500 from OB Golf Investment Group LLP.
The estimated closing date is no later than Jan. 31.
The goal is to turn the 21.4-acre site into a regional stormwater retention area that could aid private construction in the medical arts district to the north.
The city also paid $230,000 to a consultant to determine if the site at 1200 8th Ave. SW could even be used for stormwater management purposes. The answer was yes, and the city is moving forward.
The consultant also determined the property would also be suitable for a passive park that includes a walking trail and picnic areas.