LARGO — Dozens of runners of all ages and skill levels — including high school track stars, young kids and seniors — gathered downtown for the city’s annual Shamrock’n Run 5K and Fun Run, held March 18.
The event has been held for decades, dating from when it was originally called the Unicorn Classic in the late 1990s. The latest edition featured three separate events: a 1.5-mile fun walk, a kiddie sprint and a 5K, which was handily won by Osceola High School’s Avery Latto.
It was clear that Latto was in a class by herself, as the 15-year-old track star was the first runner to complete the course, which began on Second Street Southwest and circled around the Pinellas County School Board building and back. But the main point of the St. Patrick’s Day-inspired race was to have fun.
“I love to run,” said 77-year-old Silky Sullivan of Seminole after crossing the finish line flashing a peace sign. “I’ve run 2,758 races since I started in 1977, and I’ll run as long as I still can.”
Largo resident Dianna McGee used a motorized scooter to complete the race, stating she “just wanted to have some fun.” But for Kevin Pena, the race had a bit more meaning, as the active Army member flew in from Washington, D.C., to see his 7-year-old son, Shawn, compete in the Clover Kids Fun Run.
“I had to see him!” Pena said as he hugged and kissed his son after young Shawn received his ribbon. “This is something I’ll never forget. I didn’t want to miss it.”