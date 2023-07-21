LARGO — It’s Park and Recreation Month, and city parks officials want to hear from residents about what services you want for. In a press release, they ask “how does Largo Parks & Rec building community for you?”
Leave your comments at PlayLargo.com/ParksRecMonth.
The city is looking for volunteers to work with all age groups from teens to seniors. Visit PlayLargo.com/volunteer.
Also, visit the Play Express Mobile Trailer at a neighborhood park. Get information about dates and times at PlayLargo.com/PlayExpress.