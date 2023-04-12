Events to mark Earth Month
LARGO — The city of Largo is asking residents to celebrate Earth Monday and Arbor Day this April by pledging to undertake a series of earth-friendly activities:
• Keep Largo litter free by helping to clean up local parks and neighborhoods. Or consider applying for a Neighborhood Grant to support a beautification project in your neighborhood.
• Get a free tree at a plant giveaway at McGough Nature Park on Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Join the mayor’s Water Challenge by working to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution and save energy. Take the pledge at MyWaterPledge.com.
• Reduce food waste in homes, workplaces, and community to ensure a sustainable city for generations.
• Take advantage of the next Shredfest event on Saturday, April 15 at the Starkey Road Recycling Center, 1551 Starkey Road, from 9 a.m. to noon.
• Reduce light pollution and celebrate Largo’s Dark Sky by turning off your lights for 15 minutes and get a better view of the stars and planets in the night sky.
Commission lauds dispatchers, fair housing
LARGO — The Largo City Commission celebrated public safety telecommunicators and Fair Housing Month with proclamations at its April 4 meeting.
Largo Police Deputy Chief Mike Loux introduced Emergency Communications Manager Beth Stephens who thanked the commission for the proclamation. The Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials International has designated the week of April 9-15 to recognize telecommunicators and their crucial role in protection of life and property.
The commission also recognized April as Fair Housing Month. The month of April marks the 55th anniversary of the passage of the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1968 which guarantees fair housing opportunities free from discrimination in the purchase, sale, rental or financing of housing.
Largo is a member of the Tampa Bay Fair Housing Consortium. The 19th Annual Fair Housing Symposium will be held April 27 at Pinellas Realtor Organization. Registration for the event is through the Tampa Bay Fair Housing Consortium website.
Chamber sets Ballpark Bash
CLEARWATER — The Central Pinellas Chamber will hold its 16th Chamber Ballpark Back,
16th Chamber Ballpark Bash Thursday, April 13, 6 p.m., at BayCare Ballpark, 601 N. Coachman Road.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; the game begins at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $20, ages 4 and under are free.
Tickets/wristbands are only available in advance at the Chamber office. Or call 727-584-2321 to purchase and schedule a pick-up time.
Largo seeks camp counselors
LARGO — The city is in need of camp counselors ahead of the various summer camp programs scheduled to take place throughout the city beginning May 30.
Applicants 18 years or older are encouraged to apply.
Apply at Largo.com/Jobs.