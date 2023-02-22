Bowling named Officer of Year
LARGO — Largo Police Officer Keith Bowling was named Police Officer of the Year at the 27th Annual Commissioner John Morroni Law Enforcement and First Responder Dinner.
Bowling is the department’s crime prevention officer.
His nomination said, “Ofc. Bowling gave people survival skills, food for the holidays, gifts for children, and some of the best knowledge available for protecting people’s lives and property… all with a smile!”
Genealogists set annual seminar
LARGO — The Pinellas Genealogy Society and Largo Public Library will hold the annual Genealogy Seminar Saturday, Feb. 25, beginning at 8 a.m.
The all-day event will feature Diahan Southard, professional genealogist, educator, and author who will give four presentations, as well as two additional speakers over the lunch break.
This is a hybrid event with both a live and an online audience.
The registration fee ranges from $30 to $45 depending on whether you are a PGS member or not and whether you are attending in person or online.
For additional information and guidance on how to register, see the seminar tab at the PGS website, PinellasGenealogySociety.com.
Largo native is Junior Sailor of the Year
Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Jacob A. De La Pena, from Largo, has been named Junior Sailor of the Year at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command, the Navy’s only boot camp.
He competed against three other nominees for the JSOY award. Master Chief Fire Controlman Mark Gilling, his leading chief petty officer, nominated him for the award.
De La Pena is a recruit division commander with team 10 at the U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Ill.
Register for holiday run, walk
LARGO — Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with food, fun, friends, and great live entertainment at the Annual Shamrock'n Run 5K and 1.5 mile walk Saturday, March 11, 4 p.m. in Largo, with the starting line on Second Street SW near Bayhead Action Park.
Children 7 and under can participate in the Clover Kids Fun Run starting at 4:45 p.m.
Following the races, all participants will enjoy a post-race meal and refreshments, award ceremony and live entertainment. A concert begins at 5:30 p.m. and is free and open to the general public.
Preregistration for the 5K is $25 through March 3 and $30 day of the race. Preregistration for the 1.5 Mile Walk is $20 through March 3 and $25 day of the race and the Clover Kids Fun Run is $10.
For more information, visit PlayLargo.com/Shamrock, or register online at RunSignUp.com.
School to host fish fry events
LARGO — St. Patrick School, 1501 Trotter Road, Largo, will host its annual Lenten Fish Fry events Friday, Feb. 24, and March 24 from 5:30 until 7 p.m. with Stations of the Cross beginning at 7 p.m. in the church.
Meals are $11 for adults and $5 for children 13 and younger.
Meals include fried or baked fish, hush puppies, fries, cole slaw and a cookie. Pizza is also available for those who do not eat fish. Tickets will be on sale after masses or by calling Patty Ruppel at 727-455-1976 or the school office at 727-581-4865. Tickets available at the door.
Radio tower request gets OK
LARGO — On Feb. 14, the city of Largo’s Planning & Development Services Division approved a request to construct two 190-foot freestanding radio transmission towers, a 675 square-foot building, landscape buffers, and associated infrastructure on the south side of the property at 800 Eighth Ave. SE.
Genesis Communications of Tampa Bay has five existing radio towers and a 3,200-square-foot building on site, which will be demolished as part of this project.