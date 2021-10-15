CLEARWATER — Largo Middle School students got an idea of what it’s like to work in the manufacturing industry when a group of roughly 30 kids visited Kemco Systems in Clearwater on Oct. 1 in conjunction with the Pinellas County School System’s participation in Manufacturing Day 2021.
Hosted by Pinellas Technical College, Manufacturing Day is held annually on the first Friday of October and is designed to introduce pre-high school students to highly skilled, high-tech manufacturing jobs.
The students’ trip through the Kemco facility, where complex water recycling and energy conservations systems are built from the ground up, started with a speech from chief executive Tom Vanden Heuvel, who began the two-hour tour by explaining how manufacturing works.
“The first basic question is, what is manufacturing?” Vanden Heuvel asked the group gathered in the reception area. He played a series of slides comparing manufacturing to baking a cake, with things like ingredients, recipes, and logistics combining to make a finished product. “This is how we make basically anything in manufacturing.”
After the CEO explained how Kemco works in the business-to-business side of the laundry, food processing and concrete industries, making equipment that help ensure products are stronger and water is safe for consumption, engineer Brian Martin and Kemco chief financial officer Joanie Vergo split the group into pods of five. Each group visited six different areas of the sprawling facility: the stock room, home to $2 million in inventory; the ironworker machine; the testing area; the panel shop; the welding station; and the plasma burn table. The groups, including LMS councilor Maisha Alexander and Pinellas Technical College official Kyesha Robinson, then toured the floor as workers at each station explained the unique facets of their jobs.
“I can’t really say, but it’s one of the most secure jobs because you don’t have to worry about a robot taking your job because you’re the ones building the robots!” panel shop lead engineer Michael Church said in a sly sidestep to a question about how much money he made. Money, of course, was a popular question from the kids, and each employee tactfully stated they were well compensated, including Vanden Heuvel.
With important safety tips like “don’t look directly into the light” of the welding torches, “keep your face mask below your safety goggles so they don’t fog up,” and “don’t eat the metal pieces!” fresh in their ear-plugged ears, the students got an inside look at what’s it’s like to build high-tech machinery. And while the kids’ reactions ranged from enthralled to mildly interested, for some the experience was eye-opening.
“I have two favorites — the one who cuts the metal and the welding,” 14-year-old Junior Hall said after getting a hands-on lesson in welding from Sam Hanvey. “I can’t decide because cutting makes the shapes and welding combines them!”
After the tour ended, each student was given a piece of scrap metal as a tactile souvenir of the day, and before the kids boarded the bus, event organizers spoke about the importance of Manufacturing Day.
“I think it’s really important because most kids don’t get exposed to this,” Vanden Heuvel said as the kids, and adults, enjoyed a free ice cream courtesy of Kemco. “If we can ignite a small spark in these kids, even one that doesn’t ignite until later, it’s worth it. Because at this age it’s all about the exposure.”
Largo Middle School councilor Alexander agreed.
“Getting them exposed to these types of careers before high school is good for the kids because they don’t know these types of opportunities exist,” she said. “It allows them to see there’s more options than college or working in a fast-food place. So, I’m grateful they chose us to participate. I think it was really great and I think the kids really enjoyed it and I hope they ask us to come back again.”
According to Robinson, PTC’s managing officer for workforce innovation, participating in the annual event is part of the school’s commitment to informing young students about careers in the manufacturing field.
“This is an annual event and we’re always glad to host it because it brings manufacturing careers to life for students who might not be exposed to these options,” Robinson said. “And it shows students who might be interested in attending Pinellas Technical College what we have to offer.”