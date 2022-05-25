ST. PETERSBURG — Largo High School’s Class of 2022 commencement ceremony, held May 20 at Tropicana Field in St. Pete, was a bittersweet event for many, as the massive graduating class of more than 520 seniors said farewell to one another as well as retiring LHS principal, Dr. Bradley Finkbiner.
After the large group — led by Finkbiner and outgoing Pinellas County Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Grego — paraded from the outfield fence to the staging area on the infield diamond, hundreds of students clad in blue caps and gowns listened to speeches from class leaders, faculty members and Finkbiner.
During his remarks, the man known as “Doc” spoke about putting the past behind and embracing new beginnings in a poignant speech that capped his nearly 40-year career as a local educator.
“I want to welcome you to this momentous occasion, the culmination of hard and dedicated work throughout your high school career, and I want to congratulate each one of our scholars who will be recognized today,” Finkbiner said.
After introducing everyone on the podium, including Grego and Pinellas County School Board Chair Carol J. Cook, Finkbiner listed some of the Class of 2022 milestones and accomplishments, including being awarded more than $3 million in scholarships, as they head off to college, military academies, and the workforce.
“What a chapter you have written for Largo High,” he said. “But it is now time to take your individual stories to the next level. We will celebrate you today. But I want you to reflect and plan your future. Please don’t not dwell on the hard times but embrace the struggle as you expand and grow your story.”
He added: “All of you are the epitome of learners and leaders. And as you leave Largo High today and move onto your next chapter, I ask you to remember these things: you have worked incredibly hard to get to this moment, and you have earned the right to be here. Continue to own your education. Don’t ever stop learning. Don’t ever stop learning. You must never become satisfied with your level of knowledge. Learn something new every day and own your future. It is now the time for you to live, learn and lead.”
Finkbiner, who prior to leading LHS for the past decade, worked as an administrator at Osceola Fundamental for more than 20 years, concluded with what he called a personal note.
“It is time for me to begin a new chapter,” he said. “For the past 10 years it’s been my honor to be the principal of Largo High, with the best staff, the best scholars and the best community in the state of Florida. I want you all to remember you will always have a home at Largo High. No matter where you end up, no matter what you do, you will forever be only a Packer. I wish you nothing but the best. It is time for you to go out and be great and thank you for allowing me to be a part of Packer nation. Thank you.”
Following speeches from class presidents, valedictorians, school board officials and teachers, 530 students were called to the stage to accept their diplomas from Finkbiner. Then they were instructed to move their tassels to left and begin the next stage of their lives as high school graduates, as several blue caps were tossed high into the dome’s air-conditioned sky.