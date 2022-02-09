LARGO — More than 200 vehicles of varying shapes, sizes, colors and model years filled the main parking lot at Largo Central Park last weekend as the city’s annual Car Show returned to its pre-pandemic form.
The fifth edition of the event, which was held Feb. 5, received a new director, recreation coordinator Megan Lauser, in October, and the energetic, self-proclaimed car nut is determined to grow the family-friendly event while she’s in charge.
“I’m really into cars. I grew up around cars and my whole family is involved with cars, so I was happy to take over,” Lauser said as she helped her mom, Erika, who was working the voting booth, while her father had several vehicles entered in the show. “This is my first year running it and I was so nervous leading up to it but now that it’s up and running and the turnout is great, I’m really proud of our efforts.”
Those efforts, according to Lauser, included months of attending other car events and contacting past Largo show participants to get the word out, even resorting to pleading with them to come, if necessary.
“I wasn’t going to let it fail!” she said, noting she plans to make the show “even bigger next year” with more time to prepare while mentioning all the proceeds go toward the city’s summer camp programs.
Based on the turnout, which was consistently steady despite overcast skies and chilly temperatures, and comments from several attendees and participants, the 2022 Largo Car Show was a success.
“This is an awesome turnout with a lot of fantastic cars,” Largo City Commissioner Michael Smith said as he walked around the lot, checking out the sprawling collection that included new Corvettes and classic muscle cars, monster trucks and Minis. “I am happy the weather turned out because I think a lot of people are looking to get out and do something these days and I see a lot of happy faces here!”
Leo Wagner, a 6-foot, 9-inch New York native who winters in Zephyrhills, said he’d heard about the show but never came, and he was impressed by the turnout.
“It’s very nice. Very nice and very big!” he said as he effortlessly peered into the bed of a gigantic truck, drawing nearly as much attention from onlookers as the surrounding autos.
Tammy Coon, owner of a 1965 Ford Galaxie, said she enjoys coming to the show for the camaraderie.
“It’s a lot of fun talking about cars,” she said as she tried to prevent her signboard full of diecast Galaxies from falling over in the wind. “It’s fun to hear people share their memories about the cars they grew up with. It’s nice whether I get an award or not. I’m enjoying this very much. I just wish it was sunny out!”