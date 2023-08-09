LARGO — A pair of new establishments have joined the lineup of restaurants along the busy West Bay Drive corridor.
Italian eatery Osteria Bel Sit recently opened at 351 W. Bay Drive in Largo. And Clean Eatz, a café specializing in ketogenic-diet items — was set soon to open at 2927 West Bay Drive next to Bonefish Grill in Belleair Bluffs.
According to the Osteria Bel Sit website, the restaurant, located in the historic West Bay Village plaza, specializes in “authentic Italian cuisine from different regions of Italy, with a great selection of wines as well as cocktails.” It’s the second location for the owners, who also operate a restaurant in Tampa.
“With over 20 years of history in the city of Tampa, Osteria Natalina is one of the number one Italian restaurants in the state of Florida, and now we are happy to bring a sister location to the city of Largo,” boasts its website.
Osteria Bel Sit, which opened June 30, is open from 5-10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and does not take reservations.
Clean Eatz has opened 90 franchised locations nationwide since 2013. Kreg Schmidt, co-owner of the newest location, said he and his wife, Jen, are excited about the café’s local opening after previously taking over a franchise in St. Petersburg last year.
“We get 10,000 cars going over the (Belleair Causeway) bridge every day, and I believe a lot of people around here are focused on eating healthy and eating fast,” Schmidt said. “We want to make this the go-to place for them.”
Schmidt, a former IT consultant who lives in Belleair Beach, said the Clean Eatz concept includes a menu filled with bowls, flatbreads and wraps to be stacked with carbs, proteins and fats.
“There are three parts to our café,” he said. “We have meal plans — which feature six new, fresh recipes every week, a sit-down café — and a grab-and-go component with a selection of several hundred meals for the customer to take home. But there’s no subscription required and no commitment. So, it’s very convenient.”
Schmidt said he was compelled to join the company after being contacted by a headhunting firm during the pandemic.
“I was in IT consulting when COVID hit, and I was home with my 10- and 15-year-old daughters, and I saw the impact it had on them, and on me,” he said. “When I saw the Clean Eatz motto was “We change lives,” and that it’s a lifestyle, that’s what drew me in.”
Schmidt said the couple has big plans for the Belleair Bluffs location.
“Since we took over, our St. Pete store has gone from the bottom to the number 33 (franchise) overall, and if we can do that down there, I’m excited to see what we can do in this area,” he said, adding he and Jen plan to open four more locations in the area in the next few years.
“We want this to be our flagship store,” he said.
The two new eateries are opening at a time when the West Bay Drive corridor is experiencing a bit of a boom after decades of false starts.
Largo’s new City Hall and some residential and mixed-use developments all are in various stages of development nearby. And further east, a Mid-Florida Credit Union is nearing completion on the corner of Keene Road and East Bay Drive, while Pennsylvania-based convenience-store operator Wawa recently announced it would open a drive-thru restaurant at 2530 E. Bay later this year.
For more information on Osteria Bel Sit, visit the company’s website at belsitosteriacom, or call 727-953-3262.
For more information on Clean Eatz-Belleair Bluffs, visit the café’s Facebook page.