Below is a look at some events coming up around Largo in the coming weeks.
Click here to check out Largo's Halloween events
Christ the King Ministries fall events
LARGO — Event organizers recently announced the fall lineup of events at Christ the King Lutheran Ministries, 11220 Oakhurst Road, Largo.
The Iron Men’s Breakfast will be served Saturday, Oct. 12, 8 a.m., in the Christian Ministries Building. All men are welcome to attend. The guys will be cooking.
Moms of Pre-schoolers meet second Saturdays, 10 a.m., for breakfast, laugher and support. Attendees share experiences on the journey of motherhood. Call 727-595-2117 for more information.
The annual Fall Fest at Christ the King will be presented Saturday, Oct. 19, 2 to 6 p.m. The event will feature food, beer garden, bounce house, dunk tank, games, face painting, hayrides, hay bale bowling, touch-a-truck and more. There will be race contests from 2 to 4 p.m. and a pony rider petting zoo from 3 to 5 p.m. Live music will be provided by Tom Davis from 4 to 6 p.m.
To learn more about any event, call 727-595-2117.
Homespun Arts and Craft Show
LARGO — The Homespun Arts and Craft Show will be presented Saturday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1498 Rosery Road NE, Largo.
The show will feature as many as 95 local artists and craftspeople selling unique, handcrafted items at the indoor-outdoor show. Door prize drawings will be held throughout the day. Food will be available for purchase. Attendees may also purchase a pumpkin at the St. Paul Pumpkin Patch across the street. The $1 cost of admission benefits local outreach missions of the United Methodist Women that serve the homeless, the hungry and the elderly of Pinellas County.
Jewish Genealogical Society meeting
CLEARWATER — The Jewish Genealogical Society of Tampa Bay will meet Sunday, Oct. 13, 2 p.m., at Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services Inc., 14041 Icot Blvd., Clearwater.
The program will feature Cindy Potter Taylor. Taylor, president of the Jewish Genealogical Society of Palm Beach County, will present “Finding My Potter Family in Canada.” A pre-session social with refreshments and library access begins at 1:30 p.m. The featured program will get underway at 2 p.m.
The Jewish Genealogical Society of Tampa Bay’s library and research resources are available to all meeting attendees and can be loaned out to members. Anyone interested in learning how to do Jewish genealogy research is invited to participate. Beginners as well as experienced researchers are welcome. There is no charge to attend this meeting, and guests are welcome.
For information about the organization or directions to the meeting, call Bruce Hadburg at 727-796-7981 or email bhadburg@tampabay.rr.com.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a bag of nonperishable food for Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Community Services food pantry for those in need.
ShredFest
LARGO — ShredFest, the free document shredding and recycling event, will return to the Starkey Road Collection Center, 1551 Starkey Road, on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Starkey Road Recycling Center is also a 24-hour facility where residents can drop off their mixed recycling at no-cost, recycle used cooking oil and pick up free, recycled mulch all year-round.
To learn more about ShredFest or other upcoming sustainability events, visit LargoRecycles.com or call 727-587-6760.
Indian Rocks Baptist Church concert
LARGO — The Faith Tour will be presented Friday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m., at Indian Rocks Baptist Church, 12685 Ulmerton Road, Largo.
The tour will feature performances by Jordan Feliz, I Am They and Hannah Kerr. Tickets start at $34 in advance and $44 the day of the show. Visit event.attendstar.com/event/show/jordan-feliz-the-faith-tour-largo-fl.
Feliz is an American Christian musician who plays a folk-rock and soul style of Christian pop.
Art for Faith’s Sake concert series
LARGO — The Art for Faith’s Sake concert series will open with an organ recital Sunday, Oct. 27, 3 p.m., at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 455 Missouri Ave., Largo.
Dr. Christopher Gage will perform on the Austin organ a varied program showcasing musical influences of the Protestant Reformation. This hour-long program will present a survey of numerous styles and developments that evolved out of the Reformation, and features composers spanning four centuries. Gage, the director of music at Overbrook Presbyterian Church in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will perform the monumental Passacaglia in C minor by Johann Sebastian Bach, the Introduktion und Passacaglia by 19th-century German composer Max Reger, Three Jazz Preludes by the contemporary composer Johannes Michel, and more.
The concert is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be collected. A reception to follow in the Parish Hall. For information, call 727-585-9969 or visit poplargo.org/worship-music/art-for-faiths-sake.
Largo Elks Lodge Arts and Crafts Festival
LARGO — The Largo Elks Lodge Arts and Crafts Festival will take place Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 810 16th Ave. SE, Largo.
The festival will provide an opportunity to purchase unique gifts and to promote local artisans. Proceeds will benefit local veterans. Call 727-587-6558 for information.
The lodge mails manufacturers’ coupons to deployed military families in 13 different countries totaling over $2,471,000 and will be sending Christmas cards as well.
Men’s clothing drives are being held on a regular basis to fill the closets at Safe Harbor in Largo.
Comfort kits, BBQs, participation in the Stand Down in April and other projects are happening at the C.W. Young VA facility. All of these projects require manpower and finances. Email Elksnews@brighthouse.com.
Largo Central Park
Largo Central Park is at 101 Central Park Drive. Within the park are the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive; the Largo Feed Store, 295 Central Park Drive; and the Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. To contact the library, call 727-587-6715.
Narcotics Overdose Prevention and Education Task Force candlelight vigil
LARGO —The Narcotics Overdose Prevention and Education Task Force of Pinellas County will host a candlelight vigil Thursday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m., at Largo Central Park.
The vigil will be held in memory of those who have died in the county from drug and/or alcohol related incidents and in recognition of the many people in the community who are suffering from addiction. Anybody who has lost a family member or friend to drugs or alcohol is asked to bring a picture to place on the memorial wall the night of the vigil.
Seating will be provided. For information, visit www.nopepinellas.org.
Largo Community Center
The Largo Community Center is at 400 Alt. Keene Road. Visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
Dog training class
LARGO — A dog training class will meet Thursdays, Oct. 3-31, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
A happy dog makes a happy family. Feel the power of the pack with a team of experienced local dog trainers. Positive reinforcement is the focus for dogs and people, too, in a safe and fun learning environment. Participants will develop teamwork and leadership skills that create a foundation for a peaceful home life and a springboard for all kinds of fun dog sports.
Cost is $80 for Largo recreation members and $160 for nonmembers. For information and to register, visit www.playlargo.com.
McGough Nature Park
McGough Nature Park is at 11901 146th St. N. and includes the Narrows Environmental Education Center. Visit largoparks.com or call 727-518-3047.
Birds of prey show
LARGO — The Look Alive Bird Show will be each Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Narrows Environmental Education Center.
Attendees will get a glimpse at the world of Florida’s flighted hunters. The show details the adaptations that raptors use to exploit the natural world for their gain. The show includes owls, hawks, falcons and Sarge, the center’s own bald eagle and the star of the show.
The show is free.