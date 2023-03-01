LARGO — A neighborhood park in downtown Largo will be getting a makeover.
City commissioners unanimously voted on Feb. 21 to award a nearly $400,000 contract to Tampa Contracting Services Inc. to enhance the amenities at Woodrow Park, 290 Third St. NW.
“I’m excited about this project,” Commissioner Jamie Robinson said. “This park has been around forever and … I don’t remember the last time we did any updates out there.”
According to the city, the project will include an enhanced brick entryway, reconstruction of the half-court basketball court, installation of outdoor exercise stations, the addition of Americans with Disabilities Act accessible playground equipment, installation of a water fountain and a sculpture, replacement of the chain link fence along the southern side with vinyl fence and native landscaping.
The project also will include a concrete pathway connecting the entrance to the playground and around the exercise equipment to the secondary park entrance on First Street Northwest.
Arrow Woodard, the city’s Housing Manager, said the features for the well-used neighborhood park in the heart of downtown, were suggested after getting plenty of feedback from the community, which included a survey and in-person meeting.
Mayor Woody Brown asked whether a dog park was considered for the site.
“We discussed (that with Recreation, Parks and Arts),” Woodard said. “We did not feel that this park was specifically the spot to put that.”
However, she added, RPA is exploring options for a dog park in the area, including at Lake Villa Park.
Construction is expected to start in March and take about four months to complete.
Financing for the project, which will also include a $50,000 contingency, will come from Community Development Block Grant funds, which are federal funds that support housing and community development activities.