Longtime Largo mayor, commissioner Robert Jackson dies at 88

LARGO — Robert E. Jackson, 88, a nine-term Largo city commissioner, two-term mayor and educator, died Feb. 20 at his home.
The cause of death was a type of blood cancer, said Lucille, his widow.
"He always was very fond of Largo," said Lucille. "He always looked around the city to see if everything was going good."
Asked about Jackson's greatest accomplishment, Lucille said it was his role in the establishment of the new 90,300-square-foot Largo Library, which opened in July 2005 on Central Park Drive.
"He always talked about the Largo Library. He thought that was the greatest place,” she said.
Jackson was a library advocate who was instrumental in bringing the new library from conceptual drawings to a completed facility, said Largo Library Director Casey McPhee.
"He was at every milestone moment in construction and fundraising. I remember him beaming with pride at the results of this community endeavor on grand opening day in 2005," she said.
Jackson was first elected to Largo City Commission in 1974. He was elected mayor in 2000 and reelected in 2003. He lost the position in 2006 in a heated race to Largo's first female mayor, Pat Gerard.
In 2009, Jackson failed to sign a loyalty oath as part of his application to qualify as a candidate for mayor. Though he took issue with procedures, he declined to sue the city and said the matter was closed. Gerard was reelected.
Lucille, who was married to Jackson for 62 years, said he enjoyed talking to people, including those who had political differences with him.
"Oh, my God, yes," she said. "Everybody he met ended up as a friend."
He also was a 100-gallon blood donor. He first gave blood when he was a high school senior and then platelets for many years at OneBlood’s Clearwater Donor Center.
Asked about his hobbies, Lucille said, "it was working in the city, the school system. He read the newspaper from cover to cover."
She added that he also liked to play cards.
Jackson earned a Ph.D. in education from the University of South Florida, and he served as the principal for Southside Fundamental Middle School, retiring in 1997.
Jackson was born on April 17, 1933, in Colebrook, N.H., to Carroll and Pauline Jackson. He was the fourth of 13 children.
Besides his wife, he is survived by four children, Robert Jackson, Francine Harvey, James Jackson, and Christine Fava. He has seven grandchildren.
Jackson served three years in the United States Army, mostly in Germany, where he was an Honor Graduate of the 7th Army NCO Academy in Munich.
Jackson began his professional career in New Hampshire as a junior high mathematics teacher, then as an elementary school counselor. In 1968, he began a 29-year career with the Pinellas County school system, serving as principal of Osceola Middle School for six years; Clearwater Exceptional Student Centers for 12 years; and Southside Fundamental Middle School for seven years.
Asked what he thought was his father's greatest contribution to the area, James said it was his students.
"The kids that he taught through his career," Jim said. "They are the future of everything."
He also was said to have had a good sense of humor.
Jackson took great pride in his church, St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, as a lay minister. He was a member of Largo Rotary Club, Largo Elks Club, Knights of Columbus, the Family Counseling Center Advisory Board, the Council for Exceptional Children, the Pinellas Administrators Association, the Middle School Principal’s Association and Pinellas Suncoast Transit Advisory Board.
Jackson was vice chairman of the Pinellas Planning Council. He also served with the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council, Greater Largo Chamber of Commerce, National Council of Teachers of Mathematics and was a member of the Friends of the Largo Public Library.
A Celebration of Life service is scheduled at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 5, at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 1955 S. Belcher Road, Clearwater.
The family requests that donations be made to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in the memory of Robert E. Jackson Sr.
For more information, call Veterans Funeral Care at 727-524-9202.