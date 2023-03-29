A first for Largo
The city of Largo joined the Tampa Bay Community Development Corp. at 528 First Ave. on March 23 to break ground on the city's first affordable “net zero” housing unit.
The city is contributing $95,000 from State Housing Initiatives Partnership funding toward construction and solar panels. The home will be sold to a first-time homebuyer with income no higher than 80% of the local median.
Largo center to host luncheon
LARGO — Tickets are now on sale for an April 20 luncheon and show at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Kleene Road.
Theme of the event is “That’s Amore.”
Lunch, dessert, and entertainment are $14 per person. Doors open at 11:45 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the center. For more information, visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
Florida Botanical Gardens to mark Earth Day
LARGO — The Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation will celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23, when it hosts a variety of events and activities at the Florida Botanical Gardens and throughout Pinellas County.
The Spring Orchid & Plant Sale will be held that weekend from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The sale is open to the public. Suggested donation is $5 per person, FBGF members enter for free. Shop from local vendors, including orchids, tropical plants, honey, and more. Concessions will be available on-site, provided by St. Pete Concessions.
On Sunday, April 23, visit public and private gardens in Pinellas County at the 7th Annual Tour of Public & Private Gardens. Docents will lead small group tours of the Florida Botanical Gardens from 10 a.m. to noon. From noon to 5 p.m., exceptional private gardens will be open for touring via a self-guided map and using your personal transportation.
General admission to the garden tours is $25 per person; FBGF $15. Advance registration is available at www.flbgfoundation.org/gardentour. Event check-in is located on McKay Creek Plaza, at 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo.
Artists will be scattered throughout the gardens on April 23, between 9 a.m.-5 p.m., allowing the public to see first-hand how the artists create their artwork, ask questions about their individual techniques, and learn about what inspires them.
To learn more, visit www.flbgfoundation.org/earthday or contact administrative assistant Allie Fisher at allie@flbgfoundation.org.