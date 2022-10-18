LARGO — Four candidates seeking two seats on the Largo City Commission discussed a variety of topics Oct. 12 during a debate hosted by the Central Pinellas Chamber of Commerce.
The two races pit two candidates with commission experience against a pair of political newcomers in the Nov. 8 general election.
The battle for Seat 5 is between the incumbent, Donna Holck, and Kai Rush, a local educator.
The race for Seat 2 features former Commissioner Curtis Holmes against Realtor Maria Kadau.
Stating their case
Holmes, a licensed insurance agent since 1975 and the owner of First Southeast Insurance Services Inc., said he’s the best choice because he has a proven record of saving taxpayers’ money during his 11 years on the commission.
He cited his efforts to streamline the election process in Largo by having four-year terms for commissioners and moving the election to be in line with county elections.
The move, he said, saves the city $65,000 each election.
His opponent, Kadau, said she is running because she has a better vision for the city’s future.
“I’m running for this office because we need new representation for seat 2,” she said. “I love Largo and I don’t want us to go backward. I don’t have an ego, I don’t have a personal agenda, I don’t have a burning desire to get back on the dais. I simply want what is best for our city.”
This is Kadau’s first run for public office, but she is not new to public service, as she is a member of the city’s Planning Board and president of the Rotary Club of Largo.
She was also in the U.S. Army National Guard, training as a combat medic, an emergency medical technician and a mental health specialist.
Holck, who was elected to the commission in 2014 and regained the seat without opposition in 2018, said she wants to continue to be a voice for citizens.
She is the owner of DGH Tax Consulting Inc. and was the owner of Unique Nails Inc. for more than 20 years.
She said her priorities are affordable housing, homelessness and public safety.
“My priorities for this term is to make sure we maintain the level of safety that the commission has had in place for the last seven years,” she said.
Her challenger, Rush, is a member of the city’s Recreation, Parks and Arts Advisory Board and has taught for 22 years. He now owns his own 3-D printing and educational consulting business.
He said he wants to build a smarter Largo for the future.
“I bring new blood and enthusiasm to the commission as well as education, experience and a passion to save our green spaces in Largo,” he said.
He added one of his favorite presidents was Teddy Roosevelt because of his passion for preservation.
“I’m trying to be the Teddy Roosevelt of Largo and be the protector of our green spaces,” Rush said.
Green space
When asked whether they support the referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot allowing the city to sell 87 acres to Porter Development, Rush’s response was no surprise.
“Absolutely no, and I’m helping other people vote no,” he said.
He said it was a nice facility but in the wrong location and it would sacrifice parkland and increase traffic.
His opponent, Holck, expressed mixed emotions on the project. As a member of the commission she voted “yes” to put it on the ballot.
“I’ve decided to support the citizens on whatever the outcome of the vote on the referendum,” she said.
When asked again whether she will vote yes or no Nov. 8, she said, “I probably will vote no on my ballot.”
In the seat 2 race, Holmes said he was against selling the property.
“I’m not against the project,” he said. “I think the project has merit. I’m against the location.”
He added that most municipalities are trying to buy parkland, not sell it.
Kadau said the project has divided the community, but she also will be voting against it.
“I’m not one to squash business ventures,” she said. “I’m very pro-business but the tradeoff would be a loss of almost 90 donated acres of open space and wildlife that we will never ever get back. I think it’s an exciting idea but in the wrong location.”
Horizon
Candidates also shared their views about another question on the Nov. 8 ballot.
They were asked if they support the charter amendment to exempt the Horizon West Bay development from a five-year lease restriction.
Holck said the amendment was vital to the success of the new mixed-use project.
“It’s very important for this amendment to pass if we want to make sure that we retain the types of tenants that we need for the retail space to prosper,” she said.
Rush agreed, and said he was in support of the project.
“I love the Horizon building and I think it will put Largo on the map,” he said.
Seat 5 candidate Kadau said Horizon West Bay is the spark downtown needs and the amendment will help.
“This is the only way to attract high-quality restaurants, shops and retail that have been sorely lacking along that corridor for decades,” she said. “Residents should vote yes for the lease extension. There’s no downside.”
Holmes said he did see a downside and will not vote for it.
He called it “very discriminatory” for the exemption to be for just one city facility.
“If you’re going to put something out like that, you’ve got to make it available to all businesses who want to come in and do this,” he said, adding it could expose the city to legal problems.
Homelessness
When asked what she expects to be the greatest challenge facing Largo in the next four years, Kadau said homelessness.
“We have an ever-increasing influx of homeless into the city, according to cops and firefighters,” she said, citing the homeless who stay at the Safe Harbor shelter and migrate to the rest of the city.
She said it is a massive strain on resources and will require plenty of attention.
“We basically need continued financial investment as well as accountability,” she said.
Holmes was also asked about homelessness, and he also pointed out Safe Harbor, which is run by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office on the east side of the city.
Holmes said the PCSO should learn a lesson from Pinellas Hope, which is run by Catholic Charities and has a system to help people find work and help themselves.
“If it were up to me, I would make a deal with Catholic Charities and find out how they’re doing it,” he said. “They have the expertise on this thing and then proceed from there.”
Housing
Candidates also shared their views on another priority for them, affordable housing.
Holck said she supported rehabilitating homes as opposed to new construction because new homes right now would likely be unaffordable to many people.
Rush said affordable housing is needed right now.
“Our firefighters can’t afford houses. Our police officers can’t afford houses,” he said.
He added that making housing more affordable for officers or firefighters could also help decrease crime in neighborhoods.
“That is the way we can combat it (crime), is by having them live among us,” he said.