Stenzel awarded chiropractic degree
PORT ORANGE — Christopher Stenzel of Largo graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic's Florida Campus on March 24.
Palmer College of Chiropractic ALSO Has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, California.
Mayor’s Golf Tournament set
LARGO — The annual Mayor's Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, May 6, at the Largo Golf Course.
The tournament helps to support the city’s Summer Camp Youth Scholarship sponsored by Largo’s Recreation, Parks, and Arts Department.
The tournament starts at 8:30 a.m. and includes 18 holes with a cart, food, beverages and more. Registration is $60 per person.
Sponsorship levels start at $100. Registration includes green fees, cart and lunch. Visit LargoGolf.com and click on the “Mayor’s Golf Tournament” link for more information.
The Largo Golf Course is located at 12500 Vonn Road. For more information call 727-518-3024 or email Golf@largo.com
Largo to host Playcon gaming convention
LARGO — Join the city of Largo for the fourth annual Largo Playcon on Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Highland Recreation Complex.
The family-friendly event will feature vendors selling toys and collectibles, artwork, apparel, comic books, games, and more. There will also be gaming competitions, free play, costume contests, cosplay guests, and a chance to meet local comic book artists.
Event wristbands can be purchased at Highland Recreation and online at PlayLargo.com/Playcon. Wristbands are $7 in advance and $10 the day of for ages 12 and up. Ages 11 and under are free.
Outdoor activities help children learn
United Way Suncoast has partnered with the Early Learning Coalition and community volunteers to create outdoor interactive trails throughout Pinellas County.
The Born Learning Trail is a series of learning activities that adults can play with young children. According to research, the Born Learning Trail helps boost language and literacy development to help families best understand how to support early learning in outdoor everyday moments.
Community volunteers began preparing trails in Pinellas County earlier this month.
Born Learning Trail will be set up at the following locations, dates, and times:
• Largo Central Park, May 11, 9 a.m.-noon
• Lealman Neighborhood Park, May 16, 9 a.m.-noon
• Walter Campbell Park, May 18, 9 a.m.-noon.
Duro-Last opens manufacturing plant
LARGO – Duro-Last, a manufacturer of custom-fabricated thermoplastic single-ply roofing systems, has opened a new 16,000-square-foot facility in Largo.
The plant makes Duro-Last custom-fabricated membrane up to 60 feet in length and custom accessories for thermoplastic single-ply commercial roofing installations
It is also home to Duro-Last’s paints, coatings and caulk manufacturing operations as well as an on-site training space.
“This new location will allow us to better serve our customers in the Florida market,” said Duro-Last CEO Tom Saeli.
He added that the new facility should improve delivery timelines and shipping costs.