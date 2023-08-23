There are now two Emporium boutiques: A new Emporium 2, showcasing plants and home décor, shares space with Stacy Kilgore’s java joint, the Mill and Company.
In early August, Emporium owner Darra Kollios teamed up with Kilgore to remodel and refresh both cottages and expand her boutique.
Kilgore’s daughter, Hannah, runs the coffeehouse, and a sitting room next to the coffee bar has been cozily refurbished. On any given day, moms will zip in after dropping kids off at school, artists hold meet-ups and young adults brainstorm on their Etsy websites over cappuccino and avocado toast.
A sign sets the mood: “Come for coffee, leave with an empty cup and smile.”
There are two additional sitting areas adorned with greenery, bookshelves, couches, tables and chairs, plus a cheery yellow counter with stools overlooking the front yard and street.
Patrons can enjoy frozen coffee (nutter butter, mocha), chai tea hot or cold, espresso and bulk coffee (caramel kiss, decaf Italian espresso). There’s also quiche, bagels, doughnuts, muffins (gluten free, blueberry, cranberry) and chicken salad. The TV at the coffee bar is tuned to TV Land, and the old-timey, nostalgic aura infuses the cottage.
Meantime, the Emporium relaunch is just in time for Halloween and holiday shopping, and a mecca for those looking for unique gifts sustainably sourced.
“We love to upcycle, recycle and repurpose anything we can get our hands on and 95% of our goods are fair trade from India and the U.S.,” said Kollios, who has been in retail since her days in San Francisco and in this location for nine years. “While we have an abundance of plants in both Emporiums, our eclectic collections are unique in each boutique. I’m a hippie at heart and both Emporiums reflect my love of handmade, artisan and beautiful things.”
The shop has a cornucopia of vintage candies (Boston Baked Beans, Hubba Bubba, Chuckles). Nearby, gourmet gummy bears beckon as well as a set of Diary of a Wimpy Kid.
“I plan to name it Chuck’s Corner for my dad, who passed this year and owned a candy and sundries store,” Kollios said. “The books in the two sitting areas of the front cottage are from my mom’s library — she’s a voracious reader.”
The Ouija Mystifying Mints are a nod to her ’60s-loving sister.
Plants bloom in kooky locations in the shop. Asked about her green thumb, Kollios laughed. “My parents tell me that when I was a little girl, I was picking blades of grass and flowers and sticking each stem in glass bottles,” she recalled.
Both Emporiums reflects Kollios passion for art and nature. Emporium 2 is primarily home and season décor, featuring cloth fungi on a string or mushroom stocking, brass bird of paradise, flying metal pig pots, Morrocco fresh ginger and golden argan oil mini-soaps, sunflower dishtowels, artisan ladybugs on a stick, bee décor and more.
Kollios refreshed and reorganized the original Emporium with her devoted team. The original boutique now showcases dozens of whimsical items including jewelry, peace earrings, vintage and new boho clothes, tapestries, crystals, cocktail napkins with adult-only sayings, incense, soaps, lotions and potions in multiple rooms full of eye candy delights.
“Oh, look at this darling succulent,” said one shopper, admiring the plant in a Buddha pot. On the back porch, gently used treasures, vintage art and hand-painted furniture share space with cascading Florida-friendly plants.
Both Emporiums showcase the work of local artists, such as Pamela Joy Trow’s cards and bookmarks; Erin Fitzgerald’s resin earrings and TV trays with old Florida, tiki and tarot themes; Karen Thomas’s wire wrapped pendants, necklaces and earrings; Suzzanne Grimila’s topiary and flower designs; and Julianna’s Sun Sáenz Studios’ bead, crystal and heart mobiles.
Folks may recall that Julie’s Cottage was once the main attraction in this location, where she created seasonal wreathes and exquisite floral arrangements and hosted a popular French Market twice a year. Julie’s Cottage closed during the pandemic, but the Emporium will showcase Julie’s wreathes.
Plans are in the works for live music (Kollios also performs with her partner as Dear John Duo around town), outdoor movies and other entertainment in the back patio when the weather cools as well as art shows, poetry slams and tarot readings.
Seasonal pop-up markets are planned, and people can rent those spaces for private parties up to 25 from 5-9 p.m.
The Emporiums are closed Mondays; open Tuesday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Mill is open Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
All of the shops are located at 13128 Indian Rocks Rd, Largo.
For more information, email daraemporium@gmail.com or call 727-534-4384.