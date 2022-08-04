LARGO — In what was called “one of the most important decisions in the history of Largo,” city commissioners on Aug. 2 unanimously approved a contract with Biltmore Construction Co. for up to $69.6 million to construct its new mixed-use City Hall.
The total cost of the complex on the north side of the 400 block of West Bay Drive is expected to total $80.8 million, which includes land acquisition, design fees, furniture and move-in costs.
The cost of the facility, dubbed Horizon West Bay, has skyrocketed in recent months from an estimated $58 million, leaving commissioners in mid-July to express rare moments of frustration about a project that had previously elicited only enthusiasm.
In fact, Biltmore’s initial construction estimate earlier this year was more than $80 million, but staff and consultants were able to carve out $11.1 million by making design changes and scaling back some features.
Despite the cost increase, city leaders say the mix of municipal and commercial space will bring downtown a long-sought economic spark that will be worth the price tag.
“It will be the catalyst for a walkable and vibrant downtown, a true renaissance in our community’s history,” City Manager Henry Schubert said. “The journey has not been an easy one. The cost of this project has increased due to numerous factors beyond our control.”
According to staff, those factors have included soaring inflation, supply chain and labor pool challenges, and the war in Ukraine.
Despite the challenges, Schubert said he remains confident the right decision is to move forward.
“I am convinced that this is the right project at the right time for our city,” he said.
Big money
The project is an ambitious one for the city, whose most expensive project previously was roughly $20 million to construct the Largo Library in 2005.
Horizon will include two five-story buildings that include a municipal services facility with 85,000 square feet of office space, a 300-space parking garage and about 18,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floors that could house up to 10 businesses. It also will feature a public plaza, indoor and outdoor event spaces, and several sustainability features such as a large solar array that will provide about 15% of the energy usage. According to John Curran of architectural firm ASD | Sky, those features mean the project is on track to achieve the coveted LEED Platinum certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.
Construction is estimated to take just over two years, with final completion in November 2024.
“This is not a building for a bunch of city employees. This is so much more than that,” Commissioner John Carroll said. “This is an investment in our downtown, an economic driver. I’m not happy about the prices that we’re looking at today, but I don’t know that we have control over that other than to say no.”
Halting the project would mean the city would remain in its nearly 50-year-old building on Highland Avenue that Schubert said requires many millions of dollars in renovations.
Saying no would also put the city in a difficult position, officials say, because in January it issued bonds for $62 million to be paid off over 30 years. The remaining $18.8 million will be funded through taxable and non-taxable bank qualified debt.
Commercial space challenges
The expenses might not stop there, though.
Officials had hoped the new facility would attract destination businesses such as restaurants and breweries, which typically lease spaces for at least 10 years, according to the city’s leasing agent, Ken Krasnow of Colliers International.
The city charter, however, requires residents via referendum to approve any lease of city property if it’s more than five years.
Therefore, the city will be asking voters Nov. 8 to amend the charter to exempt the Horizon commercial space from those lease restrictions.
If the referendum fails and the city still wants to attract those types of businesses, then it will have to pay millions more to upgrade the vacant spaces.
Krasnow, however, offered good news as well.
He said he’s confident all the commercial space will be leased out once Horizon is completed.
On the space on West Bay Drive, for instance, he expects a mix of uses, such as ice cream stores, coffee shops, yoga studios, or boutique outlets.
“The project will be very successful, very well-received by the market because of … all of the dynamic changes that are taking place in your downtown,” he said.
He added that the city should expect to collect $400,000 to $500,000 each year in rent when the project is stabilized.
Commissioners Jamie Robinson and Eric Gerard said they’ve heard from residents on both sides of the fence regarding the cost, but they are still convinced the benefits outweigh the price tag.
“I support this project,” Gerard said. “I’ve had people tell me that it’s a foolish project, and I don’t agree with them. I think it’s going to be a real driver for this city, and we’ve been waiting a long time for this. So the time is now. Let’s move forward and for the next 50 or 60 years, we’ll have a wonderful building downtown that is a showplace for the rest of the community.”