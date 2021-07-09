LARGO — City Manager Henry Schubert released the fiscal year 2022 budget June 30, and it appears Largo has not only weathered the financial storm caused by the pandemic, but it might be coming out the other side in an even better position.
The total budget reflects a 36.91 percent increase in expenditures from the FY 2021 budget.
The total gross expenditures are $256.7 million for all funds, including $95.5 million for the general fund.
“The past year saw numerous steps forward for our community and this budget will continue that forward progress,” Schubert wrote in his introduction to the budget.
The COVID crisis
According to the budget, revenue losses from the pandemic have totaled about $4 million.
The losses were attributed to a decline in spending and activity last year when many residents stayed home at the height of the crisis.
The city experienced declines in revenue from the sales tax, recreation user fees because of the closure of facilities, and the gas tax. However, the budget notes that, while still not at pre-pandemic levels, projections are improving.
The city lost $4 million but the federal government has made up for it and then some through a series of stimulus programs.
In March, President Joe Biden signed into law the American Recovery Plan Act, which awarded the city $12.9 million.
The city is still awaiting clarifications from the U.S. Treasury on allowable uses for the funds, so it has only allocated $3.9 million in the budget.
The projects that have been included serve a variety of purposes. Among them are $1.1 million for renovations at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, $1.4 for renovations to the Southwest Recreation Complex pool and dive tower, $200,000 to update the Largo Environmental Action Plan and incorporate community resilience, and $250,000 for an emergency generator to prepare Highland Recreation Complex so it can be used as an emergency shelter for the community and employees.
Property values stay strong
Another reason for the optimism is that the pandemic did not deal a blow to residential home sales.
Preliminary estimates from the Pinellas County Property Appraiser’s Office reflects a 7.93% increase in property values.
“The city of Largo has a strong single-family and multi-family housing stock, and the growth in property values in these areas carried the tax base through the closures seen in the commercial sector,” the budget states.
Therefore, Schubert is recommending the property tax rate remain at 5.62 mills, which would generate about $2.3 million (8.34 percent) in additional revenue. Because of the increase in property values, it would also mean most residents would still end up paying more in taxes.
Capital projects
The city already has plans for that added revenue, such as moving up the implementation of a program to equip each Largo police officer with a body-worn camera.
The program was initially slated to begin in FY 2025. However, after the City Commission urged administration to expedite the timeline, the project, which has an annual recurring cost of $550,000, has been moved up to FY 2022.
The largest capital project in the history of the city, constructing a new City Hall on the 400 block of West Bay Drive, is the main reason for the nearly 37 percent expenditure increase in the budget.
The new mixed-use City Hall Municipal Complex and parking garage is intended to serve as a catalyst to future downtown redevelopment and is estimated to cost about $55 million.
Other major projects added to the budget include $3.6 million for the reconstruction of the Parks Administration facility and $4 million for a fire station reconstruction project.
Rate increases
City officials were planning for a 15 percent fee increase for solid waste services, but they have lowered that to 10 percent.
“This is due to the City Commission’s continued commitment to the disposal of recyclable materials, which has seen a decrease in cost, and in some cases, have begun to provide nominal rebates,” the budget states.
Officials are also proposing a 10 percent wastewater fee increase to help pay for several capital improvements that aim to cut down on overflows and reduce pollutants entering Old Tampa Bay.
The City Commission will have a joint work session with the Finance Advisory Board on July 9 to discuss the budget.
The commission will then establish the maximum property tax rate on July 20, and then hold its first public hearing on the tax rate and budget on Sept. 7.