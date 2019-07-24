Below is a look at some events coming up around Largo in the coming weeks.
Family Fun Fishing
LARGO — The Kiwanis Club of Seminole Breakfast will partner with First Home Bank to sponsor the Family Fun Fishing event set for Saturday, Aug. 3, 8 to 11 a.m., at Taylor Park, 1100 SW Eighth Ave.
Prizes will be awarded for first fish caught, smallest fish caught and most fish caught as well as first, second and third largest fish caught. The event is free. Poles and bait will be provided for children age 14 and younger. Kids also may bring their own gear.
Donations are welcomed and used to help offset the cost of bait. For information, call Leah Hoffman at 727-873-7852.
Largo Central Park
Largo Central Park is at 101 Central Park Drive. Within the park are the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive; the Largo Feed Store, 295 Central Park Drive; and the Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. To contact the library, call 727-587-6715.
Garden seminar
LARGO — Learn what you can do to help native plants and animals during a free seminar titled Garden Upgrade: Diversity by Design on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 6:30 p.m., at the Largo Public Library.
The event, which is part of the city of Largo’s Sustainability Series, will feature techniques for incorporating more diversity in your garden.
This class is designed for adults and children older than 12. Register by visiting EventBrite.com.
Highland Recreation Complex
Highland Recreation Complex is at 400 Highland Ave. Visit HighlandRecreation.com or call 727-518-3016.
Family 5K & Pool Party
LARGO — The Family Fun Run Series will continue with a Family 5K & Pool Party on Saturday, July 27, from 8 to 10 a.m., at Highland Recreation Complex.
Each runner will receive a T-shirt and snacks after the race, plus admission to the Highland Family Aquatics Center. The route includes a flat, looped course on the concrete and shell path around the Highland property.
The cost is $10 per person or $20 per family.
Kids battle night
LARGO — Bring a soft dart gun for a fun night of battle games Monday, July 29, 6:30 p.m., at Highland Recreation Complex.
Children (ages 6-16) will burn some energy while playing fun games and challenges. Eye protection is required.
Preregistration is encouraged. Cost is $7 for members and $14 for nonmembers.
Largo Community Center
The Largo Community Center is at 400 Alt. Keene Road. Visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
Largo Palooza Music Series
LARGO — The Largo Palooza Music Series will continue with a Beach Party featuring Craig Singleton on Friday, July 26, at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Center.
Activities, which include food trucks, cash bar and after-party, begin at 5 p.m.
The cost is $15.
Upcoming performances include a performance by contemporary/pop crossover vocal group Divonicci on Aug. 16.
McGough Nature Park
McGough Nature Park is at 11901 146th St. N. and includes the Narrows Environmental Education Center. Visit largoparks.com or call 727-518-3047.
Birds of prey show
LARGO — The Look Alive Bird Show will be each Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Narrows Environmental Education Center.
Attendees will get a glimpse at the world of Florida’s flighted hunters. The show details the adaptations that raptors use to exploit the natural world for their gain. The show includes owls, hawks, falcons and Sarge, the center’s own bald eagle and the star of the show.
The show is free.