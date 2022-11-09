LARGO — When Marcus Paschal took over as the head coach of the Largo Packers varsity football program in February 2014, he knew he had a high standard to uphold set by his predecessor, longtime Packers head coach Rich Rodriguez.
But if anyone could take over for the man who built the Packers program into a Pinellas County powerhouse — during his 14 seasons at Largo, “Coach Rod” won 123 games and 10 district titles as well as a pair of regional championships — and seamlessly transition to the next phase of gridiron glory it was Paschal. As Rodriguez’s first quarterback who went on to become a star defensive back in college, Paschal saw first-hand the birth of the Largo legacy Rodriguez helped create. So when he returned to lead the team following a four-year stint in the NFL, he knew exactly how to help the perennially undermanned Packers squad compete in the some of the toughest districts in the county.
“I was Coach Rod’s quarterback for his first win in Largo High history, so he showed me the way. That’s why he’s the Godfather!” Paschal said with a laugh as he watched his team warm up before a home game against Osceola on Oct. 28. “He built this program up from the doormat of the county and his philosophy was if you want to be the best, you’ve got to play the best. We have some good programs in the county, but sometimes because of the schedule we don’t play those type of contenders, so you have to go and seek those type of contenders out. So every year I’m trying to play someone that can really test us.”
This year Paschal again scheduled the preseason opener against defending state champ and perennial bay area powerhouse Jesuit, a decision that could’ve gone sideways had things got out of hand early.
But, despite being down several key players and playing several underclassmen, the Pack kept the game close in the first half by stifling the Tigers’ high-powered offense, giving Largo a boost of confidence heading into the regular season.
“I think we’ve played Jesuit the last four years, whether it was in the spring or the fall classic, just to see where we’re at,” Paschal said. “Because I don’t want to give my kids a false sense of hope. It’s like, ‘Hey, let’s go bang!’”
Indeed, like the gruff and grizzled, but beloved and respected Rodriguez, Paschal has a demeanor and coaching style that has been embraced by Packers Nation. Having grown up in the area, playing for the program and coming in with an NFL background, Paschal brought an instant credibility that has kept the Packers atop the county standings. And while they may seem like complete opposites personality-wise, Paschal said he and his mentor have a lot more in common that meets the eye.
“He definitely could be, and I know I can be, a tough guy to play for,” Paschal said. “But we’re our own different people in our own way. Coach Rod came into a program where he had no ties at all, where I’m born and raised here. So, my situation is very unique. I use a lot of my past experiences a kid growing up in this community. I can relate to the kids because I use real-life situations and let them know I grew up just like you. I’m not just a guy who went off to Iowa and played in the National Football League coming in here marking off things he hasn’t lived. I’ve walked in these kids’ shoes. I came into this program when they were 2-8 and my senior year in 2001, we won our first district championship in a decade. So, that’s the thing, he started it and I’d like to continue it.”
Paschal notes he’s proud the Packers have had “only one bad year” during his nine-year tenure, when Largo went 3-6 in 2016, and he’s even happier to have the Pack back in the playoffs this year after a couple of COVID-affected seasons.
“I love this team because no one was talking about us,” he said of the 7-2 campaign that saw them finished tied atop the Class 3M District 7 standings with Osceola. “We had one blunder in the preseason against Calvary and everyone was down on us, and I preach the underdog role and use it as a steppingstone. So, you guys don’t have to talk about us. Keep us out of the newspaper! Keep us out, count us out, because I use that to fuel the fire.”
As he prepared to lead his team onto the field, Paschal said whenever he needs coaching advice, he knows Coach Rod is just a phone call away.
“We talk two or three times a week,” he said of Rodriguez, who he said is helping another former protégé, Jeremy Frioud, at Tarpon Springs High. “So, he’s around. He keeps tabs on me and texts me all the time, and I know he’ll be right there for me whenever I need him.”
Largo will host Northeast in the Class 3M regional quarterfinal on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m.