Below is a look at some events coming up around Largo in the coming weeks.
Largo Central Park
Largo Central Park is at 101 Central Park Drive. Within the park are the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive; the Largo Feed Store, 295 Central Park Drive; and the Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. To contact the library, call 727-587-6715.
Ride the miniature trains
LARGO — Largo Central Railroad will be offering miniature train rides around Central Park on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7-8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rides are free, though donations are accepted.
Train rides can be accessed via the tan-roofed shelter at the east side of the park.
For more information, visit lcrailroad.com.
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute open house
LARGO — Adults are invited to check out the offerings of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Eckerd College during an open house Monday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m. to noon, at the Largo Public Library.
This event is free and open to the public, but advance registration is requested to ensure seating and for the opportunity to be selected for bonus rewards. Register online at eckerd.edu/olli and click the Open House icon.
OLLI is a nonprofit educational organization based at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg with several satellite locations and a supporting north county location in Palm Harbor. Designed for adult learners across Pinellas County, OLLI offers a wide variety of classes, special events, international and local trips, and volunteer and friendship opportunities for lifelong learners.
On-the-spot registrations and information about membership benefits including discounted tickets for National Live Theatre, Metropolitan Opera and the Bolshoi Ballet at Eckerd College will be available on site.
Attendees will receive a one-time $5 off coupon that can be applied toward one of the fall programs.
The annual OLLI membership is $59 a person and provides class and trip discounts as well as many other community benefits, including discounted tickets to many cultural programs. Non-OLLI members are welcomed to participate in all classes and activities with advance registration. Most program fees vary from $10-$45 for OLLI members ($25-$60 for non-members) and range from single-session programs offered for one to two hours in a morning or afternoon to those that have several session dates.
Historic Largo Feed Store & Museum open house
LARGO — Learn more about Largo’s history by visiting the Historic Largo Feed Store & Museum in Largo Central Park on the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Feed Store, which once used to serve the needs of cattle ranchers and produce growers, hosts a display of memorabilia from Largo’s pioneer families carefully protected in handcrafted cases.
There is no admission fee.
Highland Recreation Complex
Highland Recreation Complex is at 400 Highland Ave. Visit HighlandRecreation.com or call 727-518-3016.
Mom & Son Messy Madness
LARGO — The sixth annual Mom Son Messy Madness event will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Highland Recreation Complex.
The messy evening will include high-energy interactive games, dinner and dessert. Space is limited so register by Sept. 9.
The cost is $30 per couple and $10 for each additional child.
Southwest Recreation Complex
Southwest Recreation Complex, which includes an aquatic complex, is at 13120 Vonn Road. Call 727-518-3125 for recreation or 727-518-3126 for the pool. Visit PlayLargo.com or LargoPools.com.
Flick N Float
LARGO — Bring your favorite float or chair to Southwest Pool and enjoy a showing of “Ralph Breaks the Internet” during Flick N Float on Friday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m.
Vendors will be onsite with snacks for sale. The cost is $5 per person.
Grandparents Day Breakfast
LARGO — Celebrate grandparents on Grandparents Day with a breakfast at Southwest Recreation Complex on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 9 to 11 a.m.
The morning includes breakfast and fun activities.
The cost is $10 per person after Sept. 1.
This event is open to grandparents and children ages 10 and younger. Sign up at Southwest Recreation Complex.
Largo Community Center
The Largo Community Center is at 400 Alt. Keene Road. Visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
Crist town hall forum
LARGO — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist will host a town hall at the Largo Community Center on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
Also, mobile office hours with Crist’s caseworker will he held Thursday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Largo Library, where residents can drop in or schedule a one-on-one appointment with the caseworker by calling Crist’s office at 727-318-6770.
Crist represents Florida’s 13th Congressional District, which spans St. Petersburg to Clearwater and includes Largo. In January, he was appointed to serve on the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Appropriations. He also serves on the Committee on Science, Space and Technology.
Daddy Daughter Date Night
LARGO — The annual Daddy Daughter Date Night returns Saturday, Sept. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Community Center.
This year’s theme is Alice’s Magical Wonderland.
Deadline for advance tickets is Sept. 7.
The cost is $39 per couple and $12 for each additional child. Dinner, dancing and dessert are included in the price. Registration available at any Largo Recreation facility.
Scrapbook Crop Til You Drop
LARGO — Registration is underway for the Scrapbook Crop Til You Drop event, which kicks off at the Community Center at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and will continue until 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.
The ballroom will feature electrical outlets at each table, a large selection of background music and dining areas away from crafting. The event also includes door prizes.
Cost for registrations received before Sept. 1 is $120 for the full weekend with food, $80 full weekend without food, and $85 Saturday only including food.
Cost for registrations received after Sept. 1 will be $140 full weekend with meals, $100 full weekend no meals and $105 Saturday only with meals. The full weekend includes four meals, drinks and snacks.
Call 727-518-3131 or stop by the Largo Community Center at 400 Alt. Keene Road for a registration form and table assignment.
McGough Nature Park
McGough Nature Park is at 11901 146th St. N. and includes the Narrows Environmental Education Center. Visit largoparks.com or call 727-518-3047.
Birds of prey show
LARGO — The Look Alive Bird Show will be each Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Narrows Environmental Education Center.
Attendees will get a glimpse at the world of Florida’s flighted hunters. The show details the adaptations that raptors use to exploit the natural world for their gain. The show includes owls, hawks, falcons and Sarge, the center’s own bald eagle and the star of the show.
The show is free.