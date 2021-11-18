SEMINOLE — When Ralph Neuberger and a longtime friend set out to recreate the iconic specter-chasing ambulance from the hit movie “Ghostbusters,” he had no idea the twists and turns the road would take.
Neuberger and his buddy Patrick Alonso looked to purchase a 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor Hearse that played the role of “Ecto-1” in the original 1984 Bill Murray film and several sequels, but he said they quickly learned the rare auto was too pricey. Then, in 2018, Alonso unexpectedly died, leaving their mission to replicate the iconic Caddy at a standstill. “I talked to him on the phone in the morning and by that afternoon he was gone after suffering a massive heart attack,” Neuberger recalled recently, noting the death of his friend of 10 years left a huge void in his life.
However, soon after Neuberger purchased Top Gun Automotive at 8592 Seminole Blvd. with his wife, Mary, in 2019, a customer who decided he didn’t want his 2005 Dodge Magnum anymore unexpectedly reignited Neuberger’s quest to recreate the iconic ghostbusting vehicle.
“The car had some issues we couldn’t figure out and I was like, ‘Great, what do I do with it?’” Neuberger said from outside his shop Nov. 13. “I was looking for some solutions on the internet and came across one like this in Wisconsin and I said, ‘That’s what I’m going to do as a tribute to Patrick!’ So, I asked my mechanic David Butts if he could recreate it and when he said he could do whatever I wanted, I said, ‘You shouldn’t have said that!’”
Using scrap components from the shop plus what Neuberger called Butts’ “unparalleled wiring skills,” the “EctoMag” is now street legal and fully operational, and it looks and sounds like the original, down to the customized, lighted roof rack with functioning siren and the instantly recognizable logos on the doors.
“Everything is custom made and was done right here in the shop except for the paint job, which was done by our friends at Econo Auto Painting on Ulmerton Road,” Neuberger said as he gave a grand tour of the vehicle, demonstrating all the literal bells and whistles, lights and sirens the car has to offer. “It took David and I about a year and half to get it where it is now, and we just finished about two weeks ago.”
The timing of the build’s completion couldn’t have worked out any better — just in time for Halloween last month and for the premiere of the latest movie sequel, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” this weekend. Although Neuberger said he quickly learned that driving the EctoMag, especially around Halloween, can be scary.
“It’s dangerous!” he said. “People are always stopping and taking pictures. On Halloween it took us 30 minutes to drive through our subdivision because we were being mobbed the whole way through.”
The mania surrounding Neuberger’s cinematic recreation is about to ramp up, as he was invited to participate in opening night events for the sequel, which premieres on Thursday, Nov. 18.
“We’ll be at Studio Movie Grill in Seminole on Thursday starting at 6 p.m., the Regal Cinema in Pinellas Park on Friday and Saturday from 6-9 p.m. and Emerald City Comics in Clearwater on Saturday the 20th from 11-3,” Neuberger said, noting he’s appearing courtesy of the Suncoast Ghostbusters club. “So, it’s going to be a busy weekend, but we’re so excited for it. It’s going to be fun.”
With the Ghostbusters build now in the rear-view mirror, Neuberger said he has his sights set on recreating another 1980s pop culture classic.
“I’d really either like to do the DeLorean from ‘Back to the Future’ or the ‘Knight Rider’ Trans-Am,” he said of the jet-black Pontiac with the menacing, pulsating red light in the grill from the hit TV show. “So, we’ll see how it goes.”
Asked how Patrick would react to seeing the fulfillment of their project, Neuberger said, “I think he’d love it. I do. I think it’s great because we talked about it for the longest time, and I never thought it’d be where it’s at now in a million years. I never thought we’d finish in time for the movie premiere, but it happened. And I’m so glad it did, and I know he would be, too.”