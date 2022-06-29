LARGO — One of the driving forces behind constructing the new mixed-use City Hall dubbed Horizon West Bay is to bring life to downtown Largo. For years, city leaders have said the $58 million project on the 400 block of north side of West Bay Drive will be the needed catalyst for economic development in the area.
A major component of that economic spark is the 20,000 square feet of commercial space that will be on the ground floor of the two soon-to-be constructed structures.
The city charter, however, could dim that spark, which is why Largo residents will be asked in a November referendum to amend it.
Officials had hoped the new facility would attract destination businesses such as restaurants and breweries. The problem, City Manager Henry Schubert said, is that the charter requires residents via referendum to approve any lease of city property if it’s more than five years.
“The space that we are going to be offering for lease in this project is going to be unfinished space so that the future tenants can configure the space to their needs,” Schubert said. “We have been advised by our leasing agent, Colliers International, that a five-year lease term is too short a period for a tenant to recoup their significant cost of finishing off their interior space.”
Schubert said typical commercial leases for such tenants are for at least 10 years.
“Nobody in their right mind is going to build out a restaurant on a five-year lease,” Mayor Woody Brown said during a February work session.
The proposed charter amendment, which commissioners on June 21 voted 7-0 to put on the ballot, would give voters the option to exempt Horizon West Bay, which the city expects to begin construction on in the fall.
The commission would still need to sign off on any leases, according to Assistant City Attorney Nikki Day.
Schubert said the commercial space will be on one area on the first floor of the City Hall building and there will be two much larger areas within the first floor of the parking garage structure.
“At this point, we don’t know exactly how many tenants there will be,” he said. “We’re looking for a mix of tenants. We’re assuming there’s going to be some retail. What we’re particularly optimistic about is food and beverage operations. We get a lot of input from the community that they would like to see restaurants here in the downtown area.”
He said the city is especially interested in businesses that will be open in the evening.
“We want the downtown area to be alive at night. We want the storefronts lit. We want activity in this project,” he said.
Past referendums that sought to extend the amount of time the city can lease property without voter approval have fallen short.
Most recently, in 2020, voters rejected the city’s efforts to extend the time to seven years, instead of five. That vote, however, was geared toward the leasing of utilities, such as cell towers.
If the Horizon referendum would fail, Schubert told Tampa Bay Newspapers that the city would work with Colliers to likely have to find a way to make the five-year leases work.
“Many prospective tenants would probably not be interested in such a short term,” Schubert wrote in an email. “Others would probably want significant financial concessions because it would be difficult, if not impossible, for them to recoup their build-out costs over such a short time period.”