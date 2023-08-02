LARGO — The good news for Largo residents is that the property tax rate won’t increase in fiscal year 2024. The bad news is that their bills will still be higher because of rising property values and increases to both the wastewater and stormwater rates.
On July 25, the City Commission voted 6-0 to set the maximum millage rate at 5.52 mills, or $5.52 in taxes for every $1,000 of assessed taxable value. The rate, which will be sent out to residents on notices from the Pinellas County Property Appraiser, can still be decreased before the commission makes its final decision in September but not increased. In fact, the city manager has proposed reducing the tax rate to 5.49 mills but suggested putting the higher rate on notices in order to give commissioners some wiggle room.
“At the August work session, the City Commission will review additional cost updates on items for consideration that weren’t available at the time of developing the proposed budget,” said Will Payne, manager of the Performance & Budget department. “So, approving the rate of 5.52 mills will provide the City Commission with some flexibility for that discussion as to how to pay for those items.”
Even if the commission decides to lower the rate, the cost will go up for homeowners. For example, a Largo resident who owns a homesteaded property with a taxable value of $109,410 will still see a $23 annual increase because the city’s taxable value had increased by 11.54% to $7.55 billion last year. It’s the 11th consecutive year that the city’s value has increased, dating to 2013 when the value was $3.24 billion.
Therefore, even the lower rate of 5.49 mills would generate an additional $3.8 million in revenue to the General Fund.
Payne noted that the city has incrementally reduced the millage rate since 2019 and both St. Petersburg and Clearwater have also proposed millage rate decreases.
Residents who wish to weigh in on the tax rate can do so via a survey through Aug. 28. To participate, visit https://tinyurl.com/4vj5sz95.
Rate increases
Bills for homeowners also will increase because of proposed utility rate increases. Combined, the average homeowner will pay $106 more next year, Payne said.
Commissioners on July 25 gave initial approval to a 12% wastewater rate increase for FY 2024. The hike, which would generate about $2.7 million in annual revenue, comes on the heels of three 10% rate increases in FY 2020-2022.
According to Finance Director Rebecca Spuhler, the increase is needed to pay costs related to debt service on recent borrowings totaling over $125 million for a series of capital projects.
The proposed rate increase will result in monthly increases of $4.85 for those who use 5,000 gallons and $6.70 for those who use at least 10,000 gallons.
Spuhler pointed out that the city’s rates are still the second-lowest compared to nearby municipalities.
“We’ve heard from some people already and they just said they can’t afford it,” Commissioner Curtis Holmes said. “The city can’t afford not to do it.”
Commissioners also voted 6-0, with Donna Holck absent, to sign off on the first of what is expected to be a series of stormwater rate increases. The FY 2024 hike will be 20% and will cost residents $2.14 more each month.
Over the past several years, staff completed an analysis of the city’s stormwater system. Based on the analysis, it will take approximately 20 years to address the backlog of stormwater maintenance work.
In order to eliminate the backlog, the goal is to increase the monthly (Equivalent Residential Unit) fee from the current amount of $10.70 to $20.38 over the next four years.