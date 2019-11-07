Below is a look at some events coming up around Largo in the coming weeks.
Largo Police Department Family Safety Day
LARGO — The annual Largo Police Department Family Safety Day will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Largo Police Department, 201 Highland Ave.
The event, which will highlight safety issues such as medicine/poison safety, firearm safety, and car seat safety, will feature tours of the department, free bike helmet fittings and a bicycle safety rodeo, at the end of which children can win a free bicycle.
The day also will include face-painting, child fingerprinting (for parents to keep for their records) and an inflatable obstacle course.
Farm City Day at Heritage Village
LARGO — The Pinellas County Farm Bureau will sponsor Farm City Day on Saturday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Heritage Village, 11909 125th St. N., Largo.
This free event educates citizens about agriculture and enhances links between rural and urban dwellers. Activities include children’s stations, old-time games, making butter and ice cream, and small 4-H animals to meet and greet. Visitors also learn how to plant and care for gardens.
For information, call 727-582-2123 or visit www.pinellascounty.org/Heritage.
Fall 2019 Bridal and Fashion Show
LARGO — The Magic Ballroom and Dance Studio will present the Fall 2019 Bridal and Fashion Show on Saturday, Nov. 9, 1 to 6 p.m., at 2100 East Bay Drive.
Hosted by Maureen’s Bridal, the show will feature many vendors. The first 100 brides in the door will receive a gift bag. In addition to the fashion show, there will be door prizes, a cash bar and open kitchen.
Admission is free and the public is welcome. Seats are limited. To reserve a spot, call 727-247-8205.
Heralds of Harmony chorus
LARGO — Heralds of Harmony, the nationally acclaimed men's a cappella chorus, will perform Sunday, Nov. 10, 3 p.m., at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1199 Highland Ave., Largo.
Under the direction of the award-winning Tony De Rosa, Heralds of Harmony will bring a program of patriotic music and favorites of the chorus. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. and the concert will get underway at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $20 a person and can be purchased at the church office or online. Proceeds will be used to fund the ministries and missions of the church. Call 727-293-8353 or visit www.stpaulumc.org for information.
Largo Central Park
Largo Central Park is at 101 Central Park Drive. Within the park are the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive; the Largo Feed Store, 295 Central Park Drive; and the Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. To contact the library, call 727-587-6715.
Movies in the Park
LARGO — Gather up the family, grab your blankets and head to Central Park the next three Fridays for a movie on the big screen at 6:30 p.m.
Free on-site parking is available. Food and beverages are available for sale, including smores and hot dogs that you can make in a fire pit. No alcohol permitted. Movies begin at dusk.
Movie dates:
Nov. 8 - “Secret Life of Pets 2”
Nov. 15 - “Lego Movie 2”
Nov. 22 - “Toy Story 4”
Family History Assistance Day
LARGO — The Pinellas Genealogy Society and Largo Public Library are presenting Family History Assistance Day on Saturday, Nov. 9 from noon to 4 p.m. The event will take place in the Jenkins A room on the library’s first floor.
Bring details of your family’s history (names, dates, places of birth, death, marriages, residences, etc.) concerning your parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents and receive free, one-on-one research assistance from a PGS consultant, who will help you find earlier generations. No appointment is necessary — first come, first served.
Tours of the library’s Genealogy Center will also be offered.
For questions about the event, call Bob Bryan at 727-595-4521 or email Bbryan84@gmail.com.
Car Show
LARGO — The city of Largo's third annual Car Show, presented by Bay Area Insurance and Pinellas Technical College, returns to Central Park on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Vehicle registration is $10 and all proceeds go to the city’s scholarship fund. Last year's show had 230 total registered cars that helped raise $7,000.
There will be top 50 trophies, donated by Seminole Subs and Largo Glass, food, door prizes, a silent auction, and music by WKID 96.7 FM.
Highland Recreation Complex
Highland Recreation Complex is at 400 Highland Ave. Visit HighlandRecreation.com or call 727-518-3016.
Soggy Doggy Splash Party
LARGO — Pet owners can bring their dogs to enjoy a swim in the Highland Family Aquatics Center Pool on Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 9-10.
Owners, however, will not be permitted to enter the water and will need to provide proof of vaccination for the dog, upon admission. Splash's Snack Bar will be open selling snacks.
On Saturday, dogs smaller than 20 inches tall can attend from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and larger dogs can swim from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
On Sunday, the hours are noon to 3 p.m.
The cost is $7 per dog on Saturday, and $10 on Sunday.
Call 727-518-3016 for more details.
McGough Nature Park
McGough Nature Park is at 11901 146th St. N. and includes the Narrows Environmental Education Center. Visit largoparks.com or call 727-518-3047.
Feed the Critters Food Truck Rally
LARGO — McGough Nature Park will host the Feed the Critters Food Truck Rally on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The fundraiser for the park’s feathered and furry friends includes food trucks and a raffle.
Birds of prey show
LARGO — The Look Alive Bird Show will be each Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Narrows Environmental Education Center.
Attendees will get a glimpse at the world of Florida’s flighted hunters. The show details the adaptations that raptors use to exploit the natural world for their gain. The show includes owls, hawks, falcons and Sarge, the center’s own bald eagle and the star of the show.
The show is free.