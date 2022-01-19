The Krieg School of Historical Fencing is hosting a live action, interactive show based on the popular series “The Witcher” on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave., in Largo. Tickets cost $7 for adults and $3 for kids and will include foam sword fights for the family as well as other fun demonstrations and activities. All attendees will receive a custom 3-D-printed Witcher medallion.