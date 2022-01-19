LARGO — There’s no question “The Witcher” is one of the most popular series on television right now, as season two of the Netflix hit reportedly logged more than 4 billion hours watched in its first week.
Hoping to capitalize on the craze surrounding the show, which is based on a book series about medieval monster hunter Geralt and his sword-swinging exploits, officials with the Krieg School of Historical Fencing’s Largo branch decided to host a live action sword battle Saturday, Jan. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave. in Largo.
The event is open to ages 10 and older with an admission cost of $7 per adult and $3 per child. It will give attendees an opportunity to “battle family and friends as a Witcher and/or monster while using foam weapons in an epic fast-paced collection of games,” according to a press release. Participants are encouraged to preregister in advance and “arrive in costume as their favorite character or monster from the show.”
According to Krieg instructor and self-proclaimed “Witcher” fanatic Jason Peluso, the event promises to be fun, informative, and entertaining for people of all ages regardless of their familiarity with the series.
“At first it was difficult to get rolling because this is the first role-playing event we’ve had here, so I had to envision what it would entail,” Peluso said by phone a few days before the “highly interactive” event. It will feature mock-combat groups using foam weapons as well as special 3-D printed Witcher medallions for all participants. “But I hope everyone has a lot of fun and takes away that it’s more than what they expected.”
Peluso, who moved to the area from Rhode Island more than three years ago, grew up in a martial arts family and said he has always gravitated to the culture. After relocating to the Sunshine State, he discovered the Historical European Martial Arts, or HEMA, taught at the Krieg School, and was hooked.
“It’s not armored combat or fencing,” he said, noting HEMA participants score points while swinging a 4-pound steel sword that puts a lot of stress on the shoulders and the arms. “But it’s exhausting!”
And while he’s quick to admit HEMA is more of a niche martial art, Peluso, who designs action figures as part of his “day” job as a creative director, said shows like “The Witcher” and the “Hawkeye” series on Disney+ have given the sport newfound attention — something he hopes to continue with their upcoming show.
“It’s not mainstream here, but in Europe it’s a big deal,” Peluso said. “But I think it’s cool they wanted to host this event because we want it to be a big thing here, too, with more people joining our classes at Highland on Mondays and Southwest (Rec Center) on Saturdays. Hopefully, we can get more kids interested.”
For Highland Rec Program Planner Erika LaFontaine, she hopes the Witcher event will bring more families out to the facility.
“This is the first time we’ve ever hosted an event like this, so I’m interested to see the turnout,” said LaFontaine, who helped come up with the idea for the show. She added that Peluso was “the creative mind behind this, I just gave him the space to create.”
For more information on the Witcher sword fight battle at the Highland Recreation Complex, visit playlargo.com or call 727-518-3016. To preregister to participate in the event, stop by the rec center of visit bit.ly/witcherbattle.