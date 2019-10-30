LARGO — The city of Largo Engineering Services Department and Pinellas County Traffic Management are coordinating on traffic-signal adjustment during the West Bay Drive and Rosery Road construction, according to senior engineer Barry Westmark.
County officials adjusted Rosery Road traffic signals at Clearwater-Largo Road and at Missouri Avenue at the start of construction. They also recently adjusted the signal at Clearwater-Largo Road and Wyatt Street/Ponce de Leon Boulevard at the request of community members who thought the detour route for Rosery Road, which will be closed for the next 16 months, was affecting lines at that intersection.
A 300-day, $3.51 million multimodal improvement project on the half-mile stretch of West Bay Drive from Missouri Avenue to Clearwater-Largo Road began Oct. 21. The city’s contractor started with work on the north side on the 100 to 400 blocks of the road.
Westmark said periodic daylong to weeklong temporary closures of the north outside lane will be necessary during sidewalk demolition and reconstruction during working hours for worker safety.
The road repairs, which will also require lane closures, will come near the end of the project that is expected to be completed by August.