LARGO — This time each year, children’s laughter and squeals of joy reach every corner of the spacious Largo Central Park. Two events — Touch-a-Truck and Playing Unplugged — would combine to draw thousands to the heart of Largo.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 means the park will be much quieter this year.
The city has canceled the signature events, which happen to be the last major events the city held last year before the pandemic arrived, but officials haven’t given up on keeping their spirit alive.
For instance, instead of kids coming to Central Park to visit the scores of trucks and vehicles, the city will be bringing the trucks to them.
The Untouchable Truck Parade will hit the streets of downtown Largo beginning 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13.
Families can line up to check out various vehicles along the parade route, which is south of Ulmer Park. It runs along the streets of First Avenue Southwest, Fourth Street Southwest, Seventh Avenue Southwest, and Second Street Southwest. As of March 8, 37 vehicles were slated to participate.
Officials still urge visitors to stay socially distanced from other groups and wear face masks.
The other event, Playing Unplugged, allowed children to use their imagination and fostered creativity through a variety of activities. Since the event was canceled, city staff was forced to get creative themselves and have deemed March Playing Unplugged Month.
“Our last event (last year) was Playing Unplugged, where we encourage families to unplug from technology, come out to Largo Central Park and unplug for one day,” special events coordinator Kara Piehl told city commissioners March 2. “Unplugging from technology is even more crucial today as so many adults and children are working from home and on classes virtually.”
Therefore, she encouraged families to pledge to unplug from technology. By filling out a pledge card at www.playlargo.com/unplugged, children and adults will be entered into a weekly drawing to win prizes. Bingo cards with ideas are also available and must be submitted by April 5.
For more information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014 or email specialevents@largo.com.
When adults and children play, Piehl said, they engage in the creative side of their brain and “quiet the psychological barrier that censors your thoughts and ideas.”