Brown recognized for climate leadership
LARGO — Largo Mayor Woody Brown was recognized for his leadership at the United States Conference of Mayors on June 2.
Brown was one of 11 mayors recognized for their distinguished leadership in addressing climate issues. Brown received an honorable mention for the city’s Sustainability Grant Program, which funds team member ideas to advance resilience and sustainability in the workplace and community.
“The city’s Team Largo Sustainability Grant is open to all Largo Team Members,” said Sheridan Gemuendt, Largo’s Sustainability & Resilience Administrator. “It can fund projects that range from reducing waste to training opportunities. Every team, division, and department in the City of Largo works on improving community resilience in diverse ways. This grant provides the potential for bringing new ideas to life. Previous grant-funded projects include the Largo Police Department’s purchase of an all-electric motorcycle and modern technology to reduce paper processes in Community Development.”
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and his city’s Climate Protection Fund and River Forest (Illinois) Mayor Cathy Adduci and her Cross Community Climate Collaborative were named this year’s top award winners. This year’s winners represent the 17th class of mayors to be honored by The U.S. Conference of Mayors for local actions that reduce carbon use and emissions in their cities.
Anderson named to Dean’s List
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Jarrett Anderson of Largo has been named to the Dean’s List at Springfield College.
Anderson’s primary major is applied exercise science.
Students named to the Dean’s List must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework for the term, not have any incompletes or missing grades, and have a minimum semester grade average of 3.5.
Rumford named to Provost’s List
TROY, Ala. — David Rumford of Largo has been named to the Provost's List at Troy University for the spring semester of the 2022-2023 academic year.
The Provost's List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65.