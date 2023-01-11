LARGO — City Commissioner Jamie Robinson had the Largo Youth Leadership Council convene at the new Shourai teen section of Largo Central Park for its monthly meeting in November, because he knew it was an opportunity for group members to experience the most tangible product of its six-year history.
The Shourai, which means “future” in Japanese, was primarily designed by the council’s teens in conjunction with city officials and features amenities specifically suggested by the kids, including a tetherball court.
The development of the new park space was exactly what Robinson had in mind when he helped Largo create a committee of local teens who want to be involved in shaping the city’s future polices and projects.
“I started the Youth Leadership Council because I knew as an elected official, we’d really need the perspective of the kids,” Robinson said. “I know that decisions I make affect the city 10, 20, 30 years down the road, and they’re going to affect these guys the most, so we should include them in the process because it also helps them learn about how their local government works.”
Members the youth council, which accepts teens in grades 8-12 who live in Largo and have a GPA of 2.0 or higher, said they got a crash course in governmental bureaucracy when it came to designing the Shourai.
“When we got the initial budget, and we realized how much we actually had to spend, we quickly realized we have the input, but we don’t have the money,” Largo High Excel student David Piehl said of the $80,000 project.
The project largely was funded by former Largo code enforcement manager Tracey Schofield’s Police and Kids Foundation.
“It was like they had a steak appetite on a Ramen budget,” said David’s mom, Kara Piehl, who is Largo’s special events coordinator.
But despite the harsh reality check, the group persevered and saw the Shourai, which was born of a need to create a section of the park for teens separate from the area where younger kids play, open in October.
“Sometimes we get presented with ideas and there’s a better idea on the cusp, and so we got the better idea in this case,” Largo Mayor Woody Brown said during the Oct. 4 ribbon-cutting ceremony. “It was such a cool idea that involved the Youth Leadership Council in helping to plan it … and Tracey, who, unsolicited, said he could make up the difference in the cost. So, it’s just an amazing collaboration.”
One of the most rewarding aspects of the experience was the freedom the teens were given by the city.
“They valued our input, and they stayed hands off-ish,” said Alexis Rancel, a Largo High Excel student.
Kara Piehl said the city’s liaisons to the group, who include Recreation, Parks and Art Director Krista Pincince, “were on board but stayed hands-off.”
Sitting at the red metal tables with built-in hangers for backpacks, the Largo Youth Leadership Council members were proud to know their input helped create the park and solve a problem in the city.
“They came to us with a problem that needed a solution and asked us what we needed,” David Piehl said. “So, it’s really cool to be out here and see we helped have a hand creating this.”
Largo High IB student Patricia Crews agreed.
“It’s really satisfying telling people I had a hand in making this place,” she said. “I’d love to do more projects like this in the future.”
When asked what the youth council would tackle next, Robinson said “the one thing I want to continue to do is make sure they’re involved in the decision-making process — the five-year plan, the budget, big projects that will affect these guys more than me.”
According to council teens, they’re ready to tackle anything the city needs
“I like figuring out the next problem,” Rancel said. “We solved this one. Now let’s go to the next one.”
For more information on the Largo Youth Leadership Council, contact the committee liaison at LYLC@largo.com or visit www.largo.com/connect/mayor_and_commission/youth_leadership_council/index.php