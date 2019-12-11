LARGO — City officials will allow the Mobil Gas Station on the corner of Ulmerton Road and 66th Street North to have food trucks.
The approval allows two vehicles to operate at the site in four parking spaces on the east side of the property facing 66th Street. The trucks will operate during the gas station's business hours.
City workers step up for United Way
LARGO — City employees helped raise $10,300 for the United Way through a campaign that wrapped up Nov. 22.
In addition to individual donations, fundraising events included a time-off raffle, silent auction, spirit week events, pizza for a cause, a Community Development/Engineering Services cookbook and more.
Fourth Street Northwest to be closed
LARGO — Fourth Street Northwest at West Bay Drive will be closed until 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13.
The city’s contractor, Nelson Construction, is performing ADA improvements to the brick crosswalk and ramps. Access to all properties can be made through adjacent roadways.