LARGO — A 300-day, $3.51 million multimodal improvement project on the half-mile stretch of West Bay Drive from Missouri Avenue to Clearwater-Largo Road began Oct. 21.
The city’s contractor, David Nelson Construction Co., has started with work on the north side on the 100 to 400 blocks of the road.
The project will include new sidewalks, lighting and 5G-capable poles; the installation of updated benches, bike racks and bus shelters; construction of two new midblock crossings with pedestrian-activated flashing beacons; and the milling, resurfacing and restriping of the asphalt.
According to senior engineer Barry Westmark, periodic daylong to weeklong temporary closures of the north outside lane will be necessary during sidewalk demolition and reconstruction during working hours for worker safety.
Access to all businesses will be provided, however.
Westmark said the road repairs, which will also require lane closures, will come near the end of the project that is expected to be completed by August.