LARGO — The search for the next Largo city manager is down to four finalists.
About 60 candidates applied for the position, and after interviewing semifinalists July 18, the City Commission has narrowed the list to Micah Maxwell, David Strahl, John Curp and Aretha Ferrell-Benavides.
The four are vying to succeed Henry Schubert, who was Largo's city manager from 2016 until he retired June 30. Until a new manager is chosen, Maggie Paluch is filling the role as acting city manager.
Each of the four candidates tout decades of municipal experience. Three of the finalists come from out of state, while one, Maxwell, has served in an administrative role for Belleair and Clearwater since the early 2000s.
Meet the finalists
Maxwell currently serves as the city of Clearwater’s chief innovation officer, which is a recently created position that his resume states focuses on “proactive organizational change and driving progress in the community.”
Prior to that role, he served as one of two assistant city managers from 2017-2022.
Earlier in his career, he worked for the town of Belleair, serving as its town manager from 2006-2017.
In his cover letter, Maxwell, a St. Petersburg resident, said he thinks that local knowledge would serve him well in Largo.
“As a former Town Manager and Assistant City Manager in Belleair and Clearwater, respectively, I am very familiar with the City of Largo and its impact to Pinellas County and the Tampa Bay region,” he wrote. “I believe those roles, along with my leadership roles at the Florida City and County Management Association, helped me build my understanding of municipal governance and the skills necessary to implement strategy and policy.”
He also touts his knowledge of the High Performance Organization model that Largo utilizes and his current focus on sustainability and neighborhood services.
Strahl is one of two from the Midwest to make the cut, and he has experience in both small and larger governments.
The Darien, Illinois, resident most recently served as deputy county manager of Jefferson County, Alabama, from June 2022 through March 2023. Prior to that, he was the interim manager of the Village of Schiller Park in Illinois, which is a municipality of just over 12,000 residents. Jefferson County has a $950 million budget and a population of 650,000 residents.
He also spent a year as city administrator in O’Fallon, Missouri, and 23 years as assistant manager in the Village of Mount Prospect in Illinois.
Strahl says his experience supervising multiple departments makes him a good fit for Largo.
“Having the opportunity to be a servant leader in several different agencies has allowed me to be in a position where I can bring those experiences to benefit any organization,” Strahl wrote in his cover letter. “The extensive exposure to all operations of each complex municipal environment has prepared me to undertake any challenge.”
He adds that he is solution-oriented and also takes pride in his communication efforts with citizens, staff and elected officials.
Curp is the other candidate from the Midwest.
The Cincinnati, Ohio, resident served as that city’s manager from January-September 2022.
Prior to that, from 2008-2014, he held the post of city solicitor, which is the chief legal officer and prosecutor for the city.
As interim manager for Cincinnati, he was responsible for 6,000 employees and helped shepherd its $1.6 billion budget.
Curp says his experience managing such a large, complex organization makes him an ideal candidate.
“I am a big-city/community development/specialist who excels at leading internal and external constituencies to performance excellence and proven results,” he wrote in his cover letter. “I have handled the private and government sector transactions at a level of complexity that few in public management have even seen. I also have real-life experience managing crises and guiding a large enterprise toward strategic performance objectives. I believe that I would be an outstanding fit for a job.”
He says his successful background as an attorney at two large law firms demonstrates his leadership abilities.
Curp also points out that some may wonder if his background leading such a large city would translate to success in Largo, which has a population of about 82,000. He responds that he believes “no challenge is too big” and notes that Cincinnati has 300,000 residents spread out over 52 neighborhoods, combinations of which are similar in size to Largo.
Ferrell-Benavides also boasts decades of public service.
“Having served in government since 1988, I offer extensive municipal experience and County, State and Federal governmental experience,” she wrote in her application. “My versatility includes adapting to organizations of different sizes and cultures, having served in metropolitan cities like Chicago, Illinois, to rural/suburban communities like Glenn Heights, Texas.”
The Duncanville, Texas, resident served as that city’s manager from 2021 through March 2023.
Her term there, however, abruptly ended in controversy when she was terminated by that city’s council in a 4-3 vote after council members cited a lack of confidence in her performance, according to local media reports.
Ferrell-Benavides was the first Black female manager of that city’s history and she said she faced “consistent internal and external racial tension,” according to reports. She also expressed concerns about conflicting information found by an auditor in the city’s bookkeeping practices.
In her application, she said she was concerned with the city's practices, but the council did not give a reason for the termination.
Prior to her role in Texas, she was the city manager of Petersburg, Virginia, from 2017 to 2021.
The process
According to Carson King, legislative aide to the mayor and City Commission, the process will continue on Aug. 21 when each candidate will have one-on-one interviews with members of the commission. The following day, the candidates will meet city staff, take tours of the community and will interview with senior staff members.
That evening, the public will be invited to a meet-and-greet with the candidates at the Central Park Performing Arts Center. On Aug. 23, the commission will conduct public interviews of each candidate, which will conclude with a Special City Commission meeting that will result in the selection of a finalist.