LARGO — The 13th edition of the Central Pinellas Chamber of Commerce’s Inspire Awards lived up to its name, as the Aug. 18 ceremony was filled with positive vibes and uplifting stories from the 2022 winners.
The 75-minute program, hosted by the chamber’s Women’s Leadership Committee at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, recognized eight finalists in four categories whose “contributions to the community is palpable,” according to the event’s emcee, TV and media industry vetertan Maureen Famiano.
And though the list of 2022 Inspire Award winners ran the gamut from private business owners to civic leaders, despite their diverse backgrounds, each of the eight individuals shared a willingness to help others without seeking the spotlight for their selfless acts.
“These award winners have one thing in common — a passion for what they do,” Village Inn executive Dean LaFollette said.
That passion was evident when the winners accepted their awards from Famiano, chamber chair Nate Cocco and Women’s Leadership Committee head Mia Cloud.
“I am so blessed,” said Diana Baldwin, Elison of Pinecrest’s lifestyle director, who won a Distinguished Business Leadership award. “I’ve been here for 16 years, and I still love going to work every single day.”
Jennifer Fawcett, the city of Largo’s longtime child care supervisor, said “Nothing gives me more joy than serving others.”
She accepted a Dedication to Our Youth award. Fawcett said she and her husband, have fostered dozens of children over the decades, a selfless trait shared by Distinguished Business Leadership recipients Colin and Julie Castle, owners of Home Instead Senior Care, who also foster kids.
“It’s very rare to find like-minded people who like to help others and stay behind the scenes,” Colin Castle said after his wife gave a heartfelt, tear-filled, story. “But the folks in this room are the reason for our success, and it’s nice to see a lot of us staying in the community and giving back to our roots.”
Two award winners were recognized for their commitment to the community as their impressive careers conclude this year: former Largo High School principal Bradley Finkbiner, who retired in the spring after 37 years as a local educator; and Vernon Bryant, the executive director of the Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation, who said he is retiring later this year after five years in the role.
“Invest in all aspects of management,” said Bryant, a Dedication to Community Service winner.
The words were echoed by Finkbiner, who thanked everyone, from the faculty to the students to former baseball and girls soccer coach Dan Flynn, for helping him lead Largo High from the bottom of the pile to the top of the pack for graduation rates.
“It’s very humbling,” said Finkbiner, a Dedication to Public Service winner. “I’m very appreciative folks recognize how important the school is to the community and what we did at the school.”
Of receiving the award to cap his distinguished career, which included a stint as Osceola High School’s assistant principal, Finkbiner said, “I don’t think I’m a big deal, but I think what we did is a big deal.”
Earlier in the evening, when entrepreneur, public speaker and author Dovev Weaver accepted his Distinguished Business Leadership award, he told the crowd, “I want to encourage everybody to do what you are inspired to do,” and in a room filled with doers, the message was not lost on anyone.
Afterward, several attendees spoke about the inspirational evening.
“It’s really cool to stop and look at the people doing amazing things in this community,” Largo Mayor Woody Brown said. “It’s one thing to hear about these stories individually. But when you hear it all laid out like that tonight, it really is inspiring. It was different, and it was refreshing.”
Longtime local funeral director and philanthropist George Feaster — who earlier implored the audience members to remember the “last responders,” those in the funeral industry — said he found the event inspiring.
“It was nice,” Feaster said. “In this day and age, we don’t see it as much anymore, but there are people out there doing good in the community. And tonight was proof of that.”