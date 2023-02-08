Camp registration underway
LARGO — Registration is underway for more than three dozen full and half-day summer camps for elementary, middle-school, and teenage children the city of Largo will conduct this summer.
Parents can choose from three full-day camps, 20 sports camps, and 26 specialty camps, as well as theater, nature, aquatics, pre- and post-camp days, and golf and tennis camps. Mix and match summer camps and locations to plan a fun and exciting summer for your child with experienced and passionate camp team members.
Scholarships are also available for those that qualify financially.
For a full camp listing and more information, visit LargoCamps.com or call 727-518-3016, 727-518-3125 or 727-518-3131.
Movies in the Park is back
LARGO — Gather up the family, grab your blankets and get down to Largo Central Park for a movie on the big screen on select Fridays in February. This free event is for all ages as well as pet-friendly with on-site parking and snack concessions available. Movies start at 6:30pm. Alcohol is not permitted. The following movies are scheduled:
• Feb. 10: Top Gun Maverick; Adult Date Night; beer & wine will be sold on-site.
• Feb. 17: Minions Rise of Gru.
For more information, visit LargoEvents.com or call 727-587-6720. Largo Central Park is located at 101 Central Park Drive.
Forward Pinellas gets $559K
The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Forward Pinellas a Safe Streets for All Grant of $559,000 that will target six areas of the county with known road safety issues.
Forward Pinellas, in its role as the metropolitan planning organization, will work with Pinellas County and the cities of Dunedin, Gulfport, Largo and Oldsmar to determine specific safety projects within known high-injury areas of those local governments that will be advanced into design and construction as soon as possible.
Safe Streets Pinellas serves as a comprehensive safety action plan for Pinellas County.
Largo takes top workplaceMovies ion the Park
LARGO — The city of Largo has been named a National Top Workplace again for 2023.
Top Workplaces is the nation's leading employer recognition program recognizing outstanding companies since 2006.
Organizations are selected by team member input from the Energage Employee Engagement Survey provided to Largo team members in November 2022. The survey measured team member engagement and overall workplace culture including living out our mission, vision, and values.
Largo earned two Culture Badges, highlighting the city’s strengths including supportive managers and clued-in employees. The survey is also a tool to better understand team member experiences across the organization and identify areas of improvement.
