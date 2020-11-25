LARGO — This has been a tough year for small businesses, but five will end it on a high note after capturing the annual Best of Largo awards.
Suzi’s Restaurant, Joella’s Hot Chicken, Mouse’s Sunset Tattoos, A Premier Lawn Care & Landscaping, and the Thrift Shop of Largo are the winners of the contest hosted by Tampa Bay Newspapers, which partnered with the city of Largo in its monthlong promotion of Small Business Month. The winners will be featured in a December issue of the Leader.
Restaurant
Two Largo restaurants that focus on some traditional American favorites will share the top prize in the category after tying for the most votes.
Quality food at affordable prices put Suzi’s Restaurant over the top this year. The restaurant at 1555 E. Bay Drive serves a wide variety of breakfast items, burgers, and a bunch in between.
The diner is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, call 727-221-9662 or visit www.facebook.com/LocalLargoRestaurants.com.
It hasn’t taken long for Joella’s Hot Chicken, at 10150 Ulmerton Road, to make its mark on Largo. The restaurant, which opened in September 2019, is a Louisville-based fast casual restaurant known for its — you guessed it — hot chicken and made-from-scratch Southern side dishes.
The eatery is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
For more information, call 727-501-1451 or visit https://joellas.com or https://www.facebook.com/JoellasLargo.
Business/Service
The winner of the Business/Service category this year has literally left its mark on the city.
Mouse’s Sunset Tattoos at 624 E. Bay Drive captured the most votes to score the win.
According to its Facebook page, the parlor is “an old school tattoo studio where the artists tattoo what the customer wants and not just what they feel comfortable with.”
The studio, which is run by Philadelphia native Eddie “Mouse” Massimiano, creates custom pieces or patrons can choose from a display of designs.
The studio’s hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and by appointment only on Sunday and Wednesday.
For more information, call 727-804-1014, email tat2mouse@yahoo.com or visit http://tat2mouse.com or www.facebook.com/MousesSunsetTattoo.
Home-Based
The winner of the best home-based business is no stranger to the Best of Largo contest. A-Premier Lawn Care and Landscaping also won the top award in 2018 and has been a consistent contender.
The company, which was opened in 2009 by Glenn Jr. and Stacey Shaffer, provides a variety of services, including cleanup, landscaping, palm tree or shrub trimming, weeding, planting, laying down sod, mulch and more.
For more information, call 727-515-6752 or email apremierlawn@aol.com.
Retail
If the winner of the retail category sounds familiar, it should, because the Thrift Shop of Largo has captured the top spot for the fourth consecutive year.
The thrift shop, which opened in January 2017 and is owned by Jimmy and Tammy Olson and Casey Cameron, features a variety of merchandise, such as discount furniture, clothing, kitchenware, electronics and knick-knacks. It also has a large collection of vintage antiques, collectibles, fine china, hand-made jewelry, and provides several services, including estate sales.
Besides the shop at 12499 Seminole Blvd., the owners also offer services in real estate, estate sale liquidation and resale/consignment.
For more information, visit www.propertyyardsale.com, call 727-902-3814 or email largothrift@gmail.com.