LARGO — The city of Largo will host a series of free Community Climate Sessions in July to explore how climate change has already been impacting the community and what other changes could be experienced in the future.
Sessions will be held in-person, in English and Spanish, and virtually. Free childcare and food will be provided for in-person events (registration is required for childcare services).
In-Person Events
• Tuesday, July 19, 5:30-7 p.m., at the Southwest Recreation Complex, 3120 Vonn Road, Largo
• Friday, July 29, 3-4:30 p.m. (En Español), Highpoint Neighborhood Family Center, 5812 150th Ave. N, Clearwater
Virtual Event
• Thursday, July 21, 6:30 p.m., join via Zoom)
For questions about the events, contact Sustainability@largo.com.
Park and Recreation Month
LARGO – Largo will mark July as Park and Recreation Month with ceremony and scavenger hunts.
The city commission will celebrate the event with the reading of a proclamation at the July 5 meeting at City Hall. Watch live or on-demand at Largo.com/LiveTV.
Scavenger hunts will be conducted throughout the month with the opportunity to win a variety of prizes. Look for clues on the city of Largo’s Instagram and Facebook pages.
Also, visit the Play Express Mobile Trailer where the first 10 visitors on select dates will receive a recreation goodie bag.
For more information about Park and Recreation Month, and to find out more ways to celebrate, visit PlayLargo.com/Celebrate.
Hurricane Preparedness Expo
LARGO – Largo Fire Rescue will host a free hurricane preparedness expo in the Jenkins Wing of the Largo Public Library on Saturday, July 16, from 9-11 a.m.
Learn how to be prepared before, during and after the storm with information including disaster kits and where to find shelter. Chief Meteorologist Denis Philips of ABC Action News Tampa Bay will be present for a meet-and-greet with attendees, along with various agencies and businesses on site to share preparedness tips.
The first 200 attendees will receive a free hurricane prep starter kit and can also enter to win hurricane preparedness raffle prizes.
This event is free and open to the public.
Raytheon honored for security standards
LARGO – The Raytheon Intelligence & Space facility in Largo has received the top award for industrial security practices from the U.S. Defense Department.
The Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award recognizes the Largo facility for establishing and maintaining the highest standards for security.
Fewer than 1% of the more than 13,000 cleared contractors that participate in the National Industrial Security Program receive the annual award.
Largo seeks feedback on grants
LARGO – The city of Largo is inviting area nonprofit organizations to a July 15 meeting for feedback on a possible application process for $250,000 in federal grant funds.
The Safety Net Grant funds, made available by the American Rescue Plan Act, would be available to Largo nonprofits and nonprofits that serve Largo residents.
The July 15 meeting is a follow-up to a March meeting with city officials and more than 30 nonprofits. Leaders of those organizations said the top priorities for the ARPA funds were housing, nonprofit funding and community spaces that strengthen connections and information-sharing.
The July 15 meeting will be held at the Largo Public Library from 8:30-10 a.m.
Any nonprofit (501(c)(3) or 501(c)(19)) that would like to be part of the co-creation of the grant application and process should RSVP before July 11 at Surveymonkey.com/r/CommunityGrant.
Those unable to attend that still want to provide feedback should email Connect@largo.com with comments before July 14 so that feedback can be included in the July 15 gathering.
Art association to resume meetings
LARGO – The Largo Art Association will start back up Aug. 19. It meets Fridays at the Largo Community Center, 400 Keene Road, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The association has an open studio, juried member shows and periodic demonstrations.
For information, call 727-518-3131.
Largo Police seeks re-accreditation
LARGO – The Largo Police Department is scheduled for an on-site assessment as part of the re-accreditation process with the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation, Inc.
A team of assessors from CFA will arrive Tuesday, Aug. 9, for two days to examine all aspects of the department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services. The Largo Police Department must comply with approximately 98 Core Competency standards in order to receive accredited status.
As part of the assessment, agency members and the members of the community are invited to offer comments by calling 727-586-7498 on Aug. 9 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Comments will be taken by the Assessment Team and the telephone calls will not be screened or recorded. Telephone comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CFA Core Competency Standards
Anyone wishing to submit written comments may send them to CFA, P.O. Box 1489, Tallahassee, Florida 32302, or email:flaccreditation@fdle.state.fl.us.
Country Day appoints Brown head of school
LARGO – Country Day School has appointed Michelle Brown as its new Head of School. Brown assumed responsibilities on July 1, succeeding Ted Gillette. Gillette will now focus on strategic expansion opportunities and new education initiatives.
Brown began working at CDS in 2016 as a math teacher before being promoted to director of the World School program, which serves students in the fourth through eighth grade. Her professional career has also included postgraduate research in education and teaching at the high school and university levels.
As Head of School, Brown will be stewarding the post-COVID return of CDS leadership in experiential learning with enhanced opportunities for students in global studies, animal science and related interdisciplinary studies. CDS is one of the only PreK-8 schools in the U.S. where students study both Spanish and Mandarin Chinese, travel internationally and participate in International Model UN with schools from around the world. Additionally, the CDS Animal Science program provides experiential learning where students care for numerous barn animals on campus while studying anatomy, physiology, genetics, data science and other advanced science topics.
Brown earned a bachelor of science in mathematics and statistics and a masters in secondary education and mathematics. She also holds a postgraduate Specialist in Education Leadership degree, which involved completing doctoral course work with a focus on curriculum, instruction and assessment.