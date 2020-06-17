LARGO — This year marks the 25th anniversary of the creation of Largo Central Park, and the city had big plans to celebrate the occasion in April, including a full day of festivities and fireworks.
The coronavirus pandemic derailed the party, but there was still one element of the celebration that stayed on course.
On June 9, current and former elected officials and city staff joined artist Clayton Swartz in cutting the ribbon on a new heart-shaped interactive sculpture that is designed to celebrate the park’s importance to Largo.
“This park is the heart of Largo, so it’s such an appropriate thing,” Mayor Woody Brown said. “No matter who you ask around the county, I feel that Largo is the heart of Pinellas County. We’re not just centrally located, but we’re also the key to what’s going on in the county right now.”
The project, which cost about $50,000, was created by Clayton Swartz, who makes all of his aluminum sculptures from start to finish in his studio in Pinellas Park.
Swartz had said the 12-foot-tall and 10-foot-wide piece near the park’s entrance isn’t something that will just be looked at.
“I developed the sculpture to be an interactive piece, so it would draw people in,” he said in October when city commissioners approved the project. “Instead of just having people view it from afar, you could walk through it, you could have your pictures taken, you could lay down a blanket and sit under it. And I think that’s a perfect piece for a beautiful park setting like Largo has.”
Joan Byrne, director of the city’s Recreation, Parks and Arts department, echoed those thoughts at the ribbon-cutting event.
“It’s a perfect place for photos, for family photos, for graduations, for brides, and it’s a great place to honor someone,” she said, noting that a walkway leading up to the piece features inscribed pavers that can be purchased.
The project’s budget also included $5,000 to demolish an art piece at the entrance to the parking lot between the Performing Arts Center and the Historic Largo Feed Store.
Byrne said that piece, which was installed in 1996, was in disrepair and needed to be removed.
That artwork didn’t hold up well, but the park itself has flourished in the past quarter-century, drawing thousands of visitors from all over the region.
“It (Largo Central Park) has been around 25 years, which seems crazy,” Brown said. “I guess time flies if you’re having fun. My kids grew up in this park and it’s really important to me and my family.”