LARGO — In many communities, the public library director is a source of inspiration and guidance for children, teens and adults, dispensing help and knowledge while leading by example on a daily basis.
In Largo, longtime library director Casey McPhee has taken the leadership role to another level.
McPhee, who’s led the award-winning facility since 2005, is in the middle of the fight of her life. The 58-year-old has been battling end-stage renal disease while waiting for a living kidney donor with an O blood-type kidney. That process that includes spending an astounding nine hours per night, seven days a week, hooked up to a dialysis machine before starting her regular workday, either remotely or on-site.
“I love this place,” McPhee said Sept. 6 in a library conference room, when asked what compels her to continue working. “I’ve been here for 21 years. I’ve got a great team here dedicated to library service, and this is my success zone. I think having a community of volunteers, staff, and friends keeps me going. And if I’m going to be anywhere, I’m going to be here.”
Indeed, McPhee has been there for the community when she started working as assistant director at the old Largo Library in 2002. Since taking over as director of the new Central Park Drive facility in 2005, McPhee has spearheaded several initiatives and programs designed to expand the library’s reach. They include adding adult education and genealogy programs, improving online accessibility through the Pinellas Public Library Co-op and even making home deliveries with the recently unveiled bookmobile.
In return, McPhee said the response to her situation has “been phenomenal,” from everyone from Mayor Woody Brown and the Largo City Commission to her team of doctors and nurses at Largo Medical Center.
“It’s a very supportive atmosphere. I think that people realize you give a lot to the community in an environment like this,” she said. “We’ve done a lot to meet the needs of the community, and I think people have recognized I’ve given a lot to the community and my work has given something of merit, a lasting legacy to this library. So, everyone is showing a lot of support and love.”
Despite her upbeat attitude, McPhee admitted her life has been “like a roller coaster” at times, including during Hurricane Idalia, when the power went out and her dialysis machine’s backup alarm buzzed incessantly throughout a sleepless night. “That was very stressful,” she said.
There was a glimpse of hope last year when two people were found to be a kidney match — but neither were able to donate for other reasons.
She’s also determined not to let the disease that claimed her mother’s life rob her 23-year-old son of his.
“I told him I dream of having a grandchild,” she said with a smile. “So, I want to stick around for that.”
Through it all, McPhee said her love of the library and the community is what keeps her going as she, along with 90,000 other Americans, waits on average 3 to 10 years for a living kidney donor, and she’s determined to leave on her own terms.
“I want to retire someday so I can enjoy everything that comes with that,” McPhee said. “Right now, it’s day by day, but we still have to plan for the future. We’re adding two new positions in 2024 so we will be able to continue the programming at the level we have been doing and support the programs we’ve instituted, and to make sure the library is here and sustainable far into the future. I’d like to make sure it’s a well-oiled machine when I leave. The library has been here over 100 years. I don’t want to screw it up!”
For now, McPhee hopes others see her situation a source of inspiration to face life’s challenges head-on.
“Absolutely,” she said. “I want to be the guiding light to motivate people and support others, and to be an example of enjoying life every day and being grateful for everything, and everyone, you have in your life.”