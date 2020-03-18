A Largo couple boarded an Italian-flagged cruise ship last month for what was to be a carefree excursion through the Caribbean and on to Europe. Instead, they have encountered anxiety and uncertainty after fellow passengers fell ill with the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Ron Regan and his partner Joyce Runion of Largo boarded the Costa Luminosa on Feb. 24 in Fort Lauderdale. He related what happened next in a text message from somewhere off the coast of the Canary Islands:
“We sailed for 10 days in the Caribbean, stopping at Freeport, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica. The port authority in Jamaica delayed our docking for three hours. No explanation. Continued to Grand Cayman, Roatan, Cozumel, returning to Fort Lauderdale on March 5 to discharge some passengers and pick up additional passengers for a 21-day cruise to Europe.
“We didn't learn of any sick passengers until March 9, when we were refused entry in Antigua. At that time the captain informed us that an Italian couple had been hospitalized in Puerto Rico with symptoms of COVID-19. The captain said that results would be available in five days. The ship was sailing for Tenerife, our next scheduled port and a six-day journey. After five days we still had not been informed by the captain. Friends and family had contacted me and were giving us information. We learned that the couple had tested positive.
“The captain issued a statement that was delivered during the night of March 14, read by us the morning of March 15, that the Italian couple had tested positive.”
Regan, 75, was unsure if he or Runion, 76, had contact with the sick Italian couple. “We met a lot of people during the cruise. I speak a little Italian and had brief conversations with a few Italians.”
The Luminosa is equipped for 2,826 passengers and 1,050 crew, according to the Costa Cruises website. In a separate post on Facebook, Regan said 240 Americans were aboard.
“The captain hid the information from us until he had no choice,” he added. “The medical personnel didn't take any of this seriously.
“The Italian couple who were hospitalized in Puerto Rico had been to the infirmary with symptoms before we docked in Fort Lauderdale,” Regan noted. “Additionally, an Italian man had been hospitalized in the Cayman Islands with ‘heart problems.’ He has passed away from COVID-19.
“Another couple was evacuated to a hospital in Tenerife yesterday (March 15).”
The general mood of the passengers?
“Most of the passengers are pissed off, but otherwise making the best of a bad situation,” he said.
“I feel like I have a head cold — not unusual for a trip like this,” he continued. “Joyce thinks she has a minor case because she has symptoms but her temperature is not high enough to be considered serious.”
With their original itinerary now scuttled, what’s next?
“We were originally scheduled to disembark in Venice, Italy. We were told that, due to the U.S. government request that we not travel to Italy, we would get off in Marseilles. We are headed to Marseilles now, but we have no idea what will happen when we dock. Shipped home? Quarantined? France has closed its ports — will we get off?”