LARGO — The Largo High School varsity baseball team held its annual Blue and Gold spring intrasquad scrimmage game Feb. 12 at Packers Field, marking the official start of the 2022 season.
And though the team lost plenty of leaders from last year’s senior-laden squad, head coach Taylor Layner said his young Packers will be fine.
“We’ll be OK; we’re just young,” said Layner, who lost 15 pounds in the offseason, while joking he expects to put a few pounds back on due to “stress eating” this season. “We lost 10 seniors and added 11 freshmen this year, but we should be fine. It’ll be a lot of teaching and learning as we go, so we can be ready by the end of the season.”
The Packers — which received a visit from former Seminole High star and current Tampa Bay Ray Brett Phillips, a close friend of Layner’s, a few weeks ago — will begin the regular season with a home game against East Lake High on Tuesday, Feb. 22, and the team will end the season with a home game against Layner’s high school club, the Osceola Warriors, on Friday, Apr. 29. Visit Maxpreps.com/LargoHighPackers for the full schedule.