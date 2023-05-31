LARGO — The Largo Area Historical Society expects that the vintage-but-shuttered West Coast Garage soon will be demolished.
It has stood at 280 W. Bay Drive since 1935.
"We knew eventually it was probably going to be torn down," said Marilyn Short, an Historical Society board member.
The new owners let Historical Society members rummage inside the station, but there was nothing of historical value left in the garage.
“We are contemplating using the existing sign — it is not the original, but it is the sign that still hangs outside the garage,” she said.
Grace Johnson, one the site’s owners, said a three-story building for retail, office and restaurant use is planned for the property.
“We are very excited to be a part of the growth of downtown Largo. We are in the design stage and should have a lot more information available to share in a couple months’ time,” Johnson said.
The West Coast Garage was built at its present location by Emmette Jackson. His son, Duke William, worked with his father as a mechanic.
“We've come a long way from the days of 28-cent gas,” said an article in a recent edition of Wise Cracker, the Historical Society newsletter. “Gone, too, is the familiar ‘ding-ding’ as you pulled up to the pump alerting the station attendant who pumped your gas and cleaned your windshield.”
Short said the garage was a place for socializing along with other Bay Drive businesses.
“We kind of lost the hometown flavor now as we become a more progressive city,” she said. “We would like to preserve it, but we knew that wasn't going to happen.”
The original West Coast Garage was built on the south side of Bay Drive, known then as Church Street. Research indicates it was open for businesses as early as 1913, and the Kilgore and Hammock families are said to have owned it from 1918 to 1920, with ownership taken over by Emmette Jackson in 1921.
Among the other buildings that Short considers of historical value left in Largo are the Largo Feed Store in Largo Central Park and the Taylor House on Eighth Avenue S.W. and Fourth Street S.W.
Short hopes to display some items pertaining to the history of garage in the feed store, where the historical society's museum is located.
Meanwhile, society members have met with a city official about a proposed program.
“We have discussed with him of maybe putting historic markers on some of the areas, either the existing homes or businesses, or where there was at one time something very important,” Short said.
The historical society, which boasts a membership of 200, soon will celebrate is 50th anniversary. A committee is working on a presentation for the fall to make the public aware of what the society is doing or has done.
“Young people nowadays would probably not have any reference to any of these old buildings,” Short said. “But it's still important to keep that part of our history alive.”