LARGO — The Largo Police Department’s K-9 unit has found its forever home.
The four teams, which each include a dog and handler, don’t have a place of their own to train. That is expected to change this month, said Maj. Joe Coyle.
“We’ve never had our own,” he said. “So they’ve always had to go to other agencies or find a field somewhere. But now they’ll have their own training facility.”
Coyle said the teams are trained in patrol, narcotics detection, and SWAT procedures, but have had to do so at facilities operated by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office or Pinellas Park or Clearwater police departments.
LPD’s unit will now train and store equipment in an area on the southwest corner of the wastewater plant’s property. It’s there that the city is scheduled to construct a new training compound this month.
It's not a large project — essentially a shed and some fencing, Coyle said — but it will make a big difference for the K-9 units who will have as much access to training as needed now.
The project has been aided by Pyramid Aluminum, Coyle said. The business at 530 Commerce Drive S. has donated material and labor to build the structure on the site, which will house equipment.
Coyle said training includes jumps, tunnels, tracking and hide boxes, which help the dogs learn scent detection.
The location and increased access to training will help the unit, Coyle said.
“Like anything, you have to continue your training or you lose it.”