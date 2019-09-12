Below is a look at some events coming up around Largo in the coming weeks.
Chemical and electronic collection event
LARGO — Pinellas County and the city of Largo will hold a chemical and electronic collection event Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Largo High School, 410 Missouri Ave. N.
Residents can dispose of unwanted electronics and chemicals, such as household batteries, paint, and other harmful items, for free.
Accepted items include fluorescent light bulbs, cleaners, computers, TVs, printers, ink cartridges, and rechargeable household batteries, pesticides, paints, paint thinners, fertilizers, and automotive fluids. For a complete list of accepted items Pinellas County Solid Waste Operations at 727-464-7500 or visit www.LargoRecycles.com.
This service is offered for free to Pinellas County residents. Businesses with electronics or chemicals should arrange for drop off and payment by calling EQ Florida at 813-319-3400.
The city of Largo reminds residents that hazardous waste items should never be disposed of in residential trash collection. These chemicals have the potential to contaminate our ground, air, and surface water if they reach the county’s landfill. Hazardous waste can also cause potential harm to Solid Waste workers in transport.
Largo Central Park
Largo Central Park is at 101 Central Park Drive. Within the park are the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive; the Largo Feed Store, 295 Central Park Drive; and the Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive. To contact the library, call 727-587-6715.
Friends of the Largo Library fall book sale
LARGO — The Friends of the Largo Library’s annual fall book sale returns to the library Wednesday-Saturday, Sept. 25-28.
The sale will consist of a large selection of fiction, non-fiction, movies, CDs, young adult and kid’s books. Prices are 50 cents each or three for $1. Cash only.
The sale will kick off at 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 with a member-only preview. However, the general public can get a $10 annual membership to attend.
General public dates are Sept. 26-27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sept. 28, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Also, a special bag sale will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, when patrons can fill a paper bag for only a $1.
Highland Recreation Complex
Highland Recreation Complex is at 400 Highland Ave. Visit HighlandRecreation.com or call 727-518-3016.
Mom & Son Messy Madness
LARGO — The sixth annual Mom Son Messy Madness event will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Highland Recreation Complex.
The messy evening will include high-energy interactive games, dinner and dessert.
The cost is $30 per couple and $10 for each additional child.
Largo Community Center
The Largo Community Center is at 400 Alt. Keene Road. Visit LargoCommunityCenter.com or call 727-518-3131.
Daddy Daughter Date Night
LARGO — The annual Daddy Daughter Date Night returns Saturday, Sept. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Community Center.
This year’s theme is Alice’s Magical Wonderland.
Deadline for advance tickets is Sept. 7.
The cost is $39 per couple and $12 for each additional child. Dinner, dancing and dessert are included in the price. Registration available at any Largo Recreation facility.
Scrapbook Crop Til You Drop
LARGO — Registration is underway for the Scrapbook Crop Til You Drop event, which kicks off at the Community Center at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and will continue until 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.
The ballroom will feature electrical outlets at each table, a large selection of background music and dining areas away from crafting. The event also includes door prizes.
Cost for registrations received before Sept. 1 is $120 for the full weekend with food, $80 full weekend without food, and $85 Saturday only including food.
Cost for registrations received after Sept. 1 will be $140 full weekend with meals, $100 full weekend no meals and $105 Saturday only with meals. The full weekend includes four meals, drinks and snacks.
Call 727-518-3131 or stop by the Largo Community Center at 400 Alt. Keene Road for a registration form and table assignment.
McGough Nature Park
McGough Nature Park is at 11901 146th St. N. and includes the Narrows Environmental Education Center. Visit largoparks.com or call 727-518-3047.
Birds of prey show
LARGO — The Look Alive Bird Show will be each Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Narrows Environmental Education Center.
Attendees will get a glimpse at the world of Florida’s flighted hunters. The show details the adaptations that raptors use to exploit the natural world for their gain. The show includes owls, hawks, falcons and Sarge, the center’s own bald eagle and the star of the show.
The show is free.