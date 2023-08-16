LARGO – The Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation is asking the public for help in naming the new mascots at the Majeed Discovery Garden, a new children’s garden scheduled to open this fall.
The mascots include a blue heron, turtle and bee, which are based on the wildlife commonly found in this botanical oasis within the heart of Pinellas County.
Winners will not only receive bragging rights, but also free admission to this year’s Holiday Lights in the Gardens for the winner and a guest of their choice.
A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Winners will be announced at the opening, along with the unveiling of the new names.
To enter the naming contest, go to https://tinyurl.com/mdgmascotcampaign. The top three names will be entered into a second round of the competition, with voting from the public online and in-person at the gardens through Sept. 16.